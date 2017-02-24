Trent Cole wants to sign with a team that will let him off the leash

Soon-to-be free agent pass rusher Trent Cole wants to make it clear that he’s not done playing.
Cole took to Twitter today and said he will keep playing, emphasizing that he wants to sign with a team that will let him loose to go after the quarterback.
“No retirement happening here to make things clear,” Cole said. “It’s just time for somebody let me off the leash.”
Cole may be implying that he thinks the Colts didn’t let him off the leash. Cole finished last season with a career-low 2.0 sacks.
Of course, that’s in large part because Cole missed most of last season with a back injury. Some teams may question whether the 34-year-old Cole will ever be able to make it through a season healthy and return to his prior form. But he’s confident that he still has some football left in him.
