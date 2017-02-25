Baker Mayfield may have blown his invitation to the 2018 Scouting Combine

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

With the 2017 Scouting Combine approaching and the issue of players being excluded for off-field misconduct front and center in the radar screen, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield may have blown his shot at attending next year’s annual why-am-I-watching?-because-it’s-on-TV non-football football gathering.

Mayfield currently is in jail on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, fleeing, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

Deadspin reports that a full report on the incident will be available on Monday. Based on the allegations, the charges eventually pursued, and the facts as determined by the NFL, Mayfield — the early favorite for the 2017 Heisman Trophy — may be forced to navigate the pre-draft process in 2018 without a chance to attend the ultimate pre-draft meat market.