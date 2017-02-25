Change to Scouting Combine exclusion rule could be coming

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

Maybe Baker Mayfield will be going to Indianapolis next year, after all.

As the 2017 Scouting Combine approaches, criticism is intensifying regarding the rule that keeps incoming draft picks with certain types of past off-field misconduct away from all league-sponsored events. The teams will evaluate the players regardless of whether they are invited to Indianapolis; they prefer that the players be available in one place at the same time.

While it’s unclear how the internal opposition to the rule will manifest itself, the rule could be modified or flat-out dumped. The Competition Committee could be addressing the issue later this year, with the anticipation of some sort of a change coming by 2018.

As to the current rule, a league source who objects to the rule has raised an interesting question: How many league employees would be banned from working the Scouting Combine under the same standard that has resulted in players being ejected from it? How many media members likewise would be barred?

Potential hypocrisies aside, the teams want to be able to evaluate all players deemed talented enough to participate in the Scouting Combine. Keeping them away due to past misconduct won’t change that. If anything, it provides a solid chunk of evidence that could be used if a player with a a criminal record who eventually goes undrafted alleges collusion.