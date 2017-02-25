Civil lawsuit against Pouncey twins set for trial on March 6

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 6:41 PM EST

At a time when their former Florida teammate is facing a much more serious criminal trial, NFL offensive lineman Maurkice and Mike Pouncey soon will be standing trial in a civil case arising from a 2014 brawl at their birthday party.

Per multiple reports, the trial against the twins starts on March 6 in Miami-Dade County. The case brought by Ricquan James and Niya Pickett claims that the Pounceys and their security team beat the plaintiffs and subjected them to homophobic slurs. Among other things, the lawsuit specifically contends that Steelers center Maurice Pouncey (pictured) punched James in the face and said that James “was ruining his party by acting gay.”

At the 2013 edition of their birthday party, which happened not long after Aaron Hernandez was arrested for murder in Massachusetts, the Pounceys created a stir by wearing “Free Hernandez” hats. While the Pounceys faced no criminal charges, the lawsuit could end up being far more costly than whatever they have incurred in legal fees — especially with a standard of proof that is far less than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.