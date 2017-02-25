Georgia sophomore star Trenton Thompson leaves school

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

Trenton Thompson, a sophomore defensive tackle at Georgia who is viewed as a future high NFL draft pick, has left school because of health problems.

Thompson ended his sophomore season in December by being named MVP of the Liberty Bowl, but his college coach told the Athens Banner-Herald that Thompson has had “several shoulder surgeries” in the last two months and is continuing to deal with medical problems.

University police at Georgia said Thompson was discovered “wandering on the roadway,” and “unsteady on his feet,”with “very bloodshot eyes” on Thursday. Thompson told police he took “two oxies,” but the school later said he was tested at the hospital and was negative for OxyContin.

Georgia says Thompson will need “an extended hospital stay,” although his high school coach said he remains optimistic that Thompson will play football again in the fall. Thompson will be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft.