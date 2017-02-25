Jerry Jones: No decision has been made regarding Tony Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 11:42 PM EST

The Cowboys celebrated on Saturday night the 25th anniversary of their 1992 Super Bowl championship team. Looming over the franchise continues to be the immediate future of the best quarterback in franchise history to not win a Super Bowl.

His future is undecided, according to the man who will eventually decide it.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, owner Jerry Jones said no decision has been made regarding the future of quarterback Tony Romo.

It’s believed that Romo wants to be released. The Cowboys presumably want to get something in return for him. It won’t be nearly as easy as flipping a switch; if the Cowboys intend to trade Romo to a place where he doesn’t want to play, the new team may not be all that enthused about finalizing the transaction.