Jets to release center Nick Mangold soon

Nick Mangold, a fixture for the Jets since arriving in the first round of the 2006 draft, will be release in the near future, per multiple sources.
At this point, the only question is the timing of the move. It could happen as now as today, or it could happen later in the week.
The Jets appear to be willing to let Mangold announce the move before they do.
He has one year left on his contract at a salary of $6.075 million. The Jets will carry $3 million in dead money under his name for 2017.
The move, when it happens, will give Mangold a brief head start on the open market, which arrives on March 9.
UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: And Mangold has announced the move. Next, the Jets will.
If he plays 16 games the Jets owe him 6.075 million. If they cut him they carry a 3 million dollar dead money charge. It hardly seems worth it.
I understand why they had to do it. I think they save 9 million with no dead money . Still makes me sick to my stomach. He will be in the HOF for sure. An all time great player.
Good player. He will be missed. Hope he lands someplace decent
Congrats NM, now you have a chance to join a contender instead of a pretender.
Hof? Not sure about that. Very good player but not Hof worthy IMO. It’s not the hall of very good
It could happen as now as today?
This was necessary, but I will miss him. One of the best draft picks the Jets made and that’s telling considering he is a center. A class act and amazing player.
Lets back off the HOF talk. He’s not even close.
He’s going to love being a Patriot.
A team who needs a vet center for a year or two will snap him up in a blink…
Vikings on line 2.
Darrelle “the heist’ revis should be next.
Maybe Miami should pick him up?