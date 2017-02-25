 Skip to content

Jets to release center Nick Mangold soon

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 2:42 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nick Mangold, a fixture for the Jets since arriving in the first round of the 2006 draft, will be release in the near future, per multiple sources.

At this point, the only question is the timing of the move. It could happen as now as today, or it could happen later in the week.

The Jets appear to be willing to let Mangold announce the move before they do.

He has one year left on his contract at a salary of $6.075 million. The Jets will carry $3 million in dead money under his name for 2017.

The move, when it happens, will give Mangold a brief head start on the open market, which arrives on March 9.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: And Mangold has announced the move. Next, the Jets will.

13 Responses to “Jets to release center Nick Mangold soon”
  1. 6ball says: Feb 25, 2017 2:51 PM

    .
    If he plays 16 games the Jets owe him 6.075 million. If they cut him they carry a 3 million dollar dead money charge. It hardly seems worth it.
    .

  2. baldy55 says: Feb 25, 2017 2:55 PM

    I understand why they had to do it. I think they save 9 million with no dead money . Still makes me sick to my stomach. He will be in the HOF for sure. An all time great player.

  3. mongo3401 says: Feb 25, 2017 2:56 PM

    Good player. He will be missed. Hope he lands someplace decent

  4. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 25, 2017 3:01 PM

    Congrats NM, now you have a chance to join a contender instead of a pretender.

  5. jv2764 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:03 PM

    Hof? Not sure about that. Very good player but not Hof worthy IMO. It’s not the hall of very good

  6. tjacks7 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:03 PM

    It could happen as now as today?

  7. nic3roc0123 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:05 PM

    This was necessary, but I will miss him. One of the best draft picks the Jets made and that’s telling considering he is a center. A class act and amazing player.

  8. steelerfan63 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:05 PM

    Lets back off the HOF talk. He’s not even close.

  9. sugarbearhamilton says: Feb 25, 2017 3:07 PM

    He’s going to love being a Patriot.

  10. NFLexpert says: Feb 25, 2017 3:08 PM

    A team who needs a vet center for a year or two will snap him up in a blink…

  11. tremoluxman says: Feb 25, 2017 3:10 PM

    Vikings on line 2.

  12. wib22 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:11 PM

    Darrelle “the heist’ revis should be next.

  13. helixir1 says: Feb 25, 2017 3:21 PM

    Maybe Miami should pick him up?

