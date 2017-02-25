Jets to release center Nick Mangold soon

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 2:42 PM EST

Nick Mangold, a fixture for the Jets since arriving in the first round of the 2006 draft, will be release in the near future, per multiple sources.

At this point, the only question is the timing of the move. It could happen as now as today, or it could happen later in the week.

The Jets appear to be willing to let Mangold announce the move before they do.

He has one year left on his contract at a salary of $6.075 million. The Jets will carry $3 million in dead money under his name for 2017.

The move, when it happens, will give Mangold a brief head start on the open market, which arrives on March 9.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: And Mangold has announced the move. Next, the Jets will.