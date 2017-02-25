Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams may get cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2017, 5:52 AM EST

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams made his fifth Pro Bowl this year, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be back in Buffalo for the season ahead.

Williams has an $8.3 million cap hit in 2017, and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News describes Williams as very vulnerable to getting cut.

It’s also possible that the soon-to-be 34-year-old Williams will decide to walk away: He said after Week 17 that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to keep playing, especially if the Bills decide to blow up the roster and rebuild.

Last year Williams agreed to take a pay cut to stay in Buffalo. If he’d agree to do that again, the Bills would presumably like to keep him. But it might be time, after 11 seasons, for the two sides to part ways.