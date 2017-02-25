Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Should the Jets try to get QB Alex Smith? One former Jets QB thinks so.

What will the Bills do with DE Leger Douzable?

Former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin hasn’t been able to sell his house in South Florida.

Reaction is mixed regarding the planned movie about Patriots QB Tom Brady.

The Steelers will be looking for fast guys at the Scouting Combine.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on how long he’ll coach: “I’m going to stop when I stop.”

Browns LT Joe Thomas reflects on his 2007 Scouting Combine.

Here’s a look back at the draft profiles of some key Ravens players.

Get to know Colts receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

Based on their photos on the front page of the team’s website, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin are in a competition as to who can look the most miserable. And they’re both winning.

Texans LT Duane Brown predicts that C Nick Martin will “be a great player.”

Would the Titans use a late-round draft pick on RB Joe Mixon?

The Broncos added DL Bobby Richardson on Friday.

Does the arrival of RB C.J. Spiller mean the Chiefs will move on from RB Jamaal Charles and create $6.87 million in cap space?

Here’s a new mailbag from the Raiders’ official website, which is code for “they really don’t have anything else going on right now.”

Get to know Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco, in the event you haven’t gotten to know him in the last four years he had the job.

Here’s a collection of the best quotes of the year from Cowboys WR Dez Bryant.

Will the Giants make another run at LT Russell Okung?

Are the Eagles making a mistake by keeping LT Jason Peters at his current salary?

Washington QB Kirk Cousins may have picked the wrong year to be in the draft, but he picked the right two years to have his team over a franchise-tag barrel.

A decision to tag WR Alshon Jeffery for a second year could be evidence that it’s up-or-out for Bears coach John Fox in 2017.

Could Lucas Patrick become a contributor at guard for the Packers?

The Lions, who lost only one free agent last year but added two, got zero compensatory draft picks.

Ditto for the Vikings.

And the Falcons.

And the Saints.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has developed a friendship with Bryant Graeber, a special-needs adult who serves as the greeter at the local YMCA.

Could the Buccaneers be the best choice for Hard Knocks in 2017?

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is trying to lure the Clippers to Inglewood.

The draft will give the 49ers 10 total chances to add to a team that lost 14 games.

Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch found himself in a Beast Mode vs. Beastmaster Twitter battle.

The Cardinals may need a tight end or two, given that Jermaine Gresham and Darren Fells are due to hit the market.