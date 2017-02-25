Trevor Siemian sheds his sling

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 7:53 PM EST

When Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian paid a visit to PFT Live during Super Bowl week, he was wearing a large sling on his left arm after surgery to repair his AC joint. The sling has now been shed.

Siemian gave Troy Renck of Denver7 an update regarding his status.

“I am out of the sling and everything is going really well so far,” Siemian said. “I should be good for OTAs but we’ll see. I’ll touch base with the [doctor] at the end of March and see how I am doing.”

Whether Siemian is available for the offseason program should go a long way toward determining whether he’ll be a viable contender to remain the starter. With a new coaching staff and a new offensive system, second-year first-rounder Paxton Lynch could get a leg up if Siemian’s left arm keeps him from getting reps during Organized Team Activities.

Potentially complicating the competition is the possible arrival of a veteran like Tony Romo or Jay Cutler.

Regardless of which quarterbacks are taking the reps in the offseason, Siemian’s chances of playing in September will be boosted if he’s able to practice in April, May, and June.