Will Jets release Darrelle Revis before they have to?

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will keep or cut cornerback Darrelle Revis. They have until March 11 to decide whether to pay a $2 million roster bonus for the privilege of paying him a $15 million base salary in 2017.
They owe him $6 million in fully-guaranteed base salary even if they cut him, but with offset language in the deal, they can recoup some of that based on what he earns elsewhere.
What he earns elsewhere will be maximized the earlier the Jets release him. Releasing him early gives him an enhanced chance to get even more than $6 million in 2017, since it would give him a head start on free agency.
So with long-time Jets center Nick Mangold cut on Saturday, giving him nearly two weeks before the 2017 free agents can be signed, will the Jets extend the same courtesy to Revis?
It helps Revis but, given the offset obligation, it helps the Jets, too. This assumes that the Jets can look past any frustration or resentment with Revis and make a decision that helps both sides.
It makes too much sense for the Jets to cut him loose early … the Jets management will try to “punish” Revis for his diminished skills. This may well define the Jet’s (or maybe Woody’s) class.
There’s no sense to keep him anyways.
Come back to Tampa for cheap and play safety to revive your career. You can help vernon Hargraves become a shut down corner and bring a championship mindset!
Bonus: you get to showcase your worth as a Safety in the toughest QB division. Do good here and you get paid in 2018 and stretch your career for a couple more years.
Otherwise, pack it in…you done son!
Maybe Revis will be in jail for knocking two men out. I think that is a hoot. He will get PAID no matter what by somebody. He still has gas in the tank. The Jets are still a toy for the owner. It’s like Randy Lerner in Cleveland who finally sold the team when he had no tax breaks left. It is what it is.
This feels more like a “when” than an “if”. If the Jets don’t get out from under the Revis contract, 31 other teams will be laughing at them. They can’t pay him 15+M for 2017 based on his performance last year.
Because of the offset language it makes sense to release him ASAP.
However, his complete lack of effort makes me think his heart is no longer in the game, and I wouldn’t offer him anything more than a contact with a low base with incentives.
From Revis’s point of view, why play for that, since he’ll get 6MM anyway.
He might just retire.
Jets will never beat Tom Brady again. Ever
2016 – 43 tackles, 10 assists = 53 total, 1 INT, no sacks, no forced fumbles and only 5 passes defensed.
Nobody’s paying him 6 million in 2017. He played old, slow and uninspired last season.
Maybe he can get 2-3 million on the open market and be a #2 corner for one of the crappier teams.
As a comparison – Malcolm Butler 2016 – 48 tackles, 15 assists = 63 total, 4 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 sack, 17 passes defensed