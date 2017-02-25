Will Jets release Darrelle Revis before they have to?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2017, 4:31 PM EST

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will keep or cut cornerback Darrelle Revis. They have until March 11 to decide whether to pay a $2 million roster bonus for the privilege of paying him a $15 million base salary in 2017.

They owe him $6 million in fully-guaranteed base salary even if they cut him, but with offset language in the deal, they can recoup some of that based on what he earns elsewhere.

What he earns elsewhere will be maximized the earlier the Jets release him. Releasing him early gives him an enhanced chance to get even more than $6 million in 2017, since it would give him a head start on free agency.

So with long-time Jets center Nick Mangold cut on Saturday, giving him nearly two weeks before the 2017 free agents can be signed, will the Jets extend the same courtesy to Revis?

It helps Revis but, given the offset obligation, it helps the Jets, too. This assumes that the Jets can look past any frustration or resentment with Revis and make a decision that helps both sides.