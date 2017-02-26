 Skip to content

After arrest, Ravens say they’re done with Matt Elam

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2017, 11:18 AM EST
Technically, Matt Elam is still a Baltimore Raven. But in 11 days, he won’t be.

Elam, who was arrested on drug charges early this morning in Miami, becomes a free agent on March 9. And the Ravens issued a statement following his arrest making clear that they will not re-sign him.

“We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam. Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens,” the statement says.

This morning’s arrest may be the reason the Ravens released that statement, but it’s far from the only reason the Ravens are finished with Elam. Their 2013 first-round draft pick, Elam has been a major disappointment. The team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and probably wouldn’t have re-signed him at any price even if he had no off-field issues.

Elam might be able to sign on with some team if he’s willing to take a minimum-salary deal. But it’s possible that he has played his last game, thanks to problems both on the field and off.

9 Responses to “After arrest, Ravens say they’re done with Matt Elam”
  1. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 26, 2017 11:20 AM

    Ok but just for the record my friend says he’s pretty sure oxy doesn’t come in grams

  2. redlikethepig says: Feb 26, 2017 11:20 AM

    Hello Cowboys !

  3. MichaelEdits says: Feb 26, 2017 11:21 AM

    Looking for a new team and has an arrest record, eh? Let the punch lines begin.

  4. fmax724 says: Feb 26, 2017 11:21 AM

    Wasted opportunity….

  5. firerogergoodellnow says: Feb 26, 2017 11:22 AM

    He could have had a statue built in his honor if he killed somebody.

  6. ikeclanton says: Feb 26, 2017 11:26 AM

    Headline: Ravens Part Ways With Criminal

    Just goes to show there is a first time for everything.

  7. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 26, 2017 11:28 AM

    Let’s see….Micheal Floyd was arrested for DUI and cut and signed by….the Patriots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this guy end up with the Patriots too. It’s the Patriots way.

  8. ravensrooster94 says: Feb 26, 2017 11:30 AM

    That’s a little disingenuous. The Ravens weren’t going to resign him anyway and everybody knew that. How many 1st round picks do you know who can play their way onto special teams only in 3 years? Another 1st round Gator bust, on and off the field.

  9. qbarrel says: Feb 26, 2017 11:33 AM

    They weren’t going to re-sign him anyway, but now they get to look all tough, like they value accountability and run a tight ship. The Ravens are a haven for miscreants – as long as they bring something to the table. Heck, they even wanted to keep a washed-up Ray Rice until that video forced their hand.

