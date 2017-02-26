Bleacher Report caves in to Mark Cuban, a bad sign for sports media

When the NFL banned Barstool Sports from covering Super Bowl week events, PFT made an issue of it because we think independent media should be able to cover the sport without constraints from the league. Now the NBA has provided an example of what can happen when a sports league gets too heavy-handed with the media, and the media lacks the will to push back.
Bleacher Report has deleted a tweet joking about Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks shooting an airball, not because there was anything wrong with the tweet, but because Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told them to, and they didn’t have the guts to stand up to Cuban’s bullying.
It started on Friday night, when Bleacher Report tweeted a short video clip of Nowitzki’s airball with the caption, “DIRK FOREVER.” There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. We frequently laugh about players making mistakes. Bloopers are some of the most popular sports highlights.
Cuban, for some reason, took offense. And instead of shooting back at Bleacher Report with a tweet of his own and being done with it, Cuban decided to flex his muscles, perhaps knowing that Bleacher Report wouldn’t have the stomach for a fight with him. Cuban sent a profane email to Turner President David Levy (Turner is Bleacher Report’s parent company) and copied NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, ordering Bleacher Report to take the tweet down. Cuban made a vague threat that he would “communicate with the millenials [sic]” if Bleacher Report didn’t comply.
If Bleacher Report had any integrity, Levy would have told Cuban that independent media outlets don’t take orders from the people they cover, and that would have been the end of it. Amazingly, Bleacher Report followed Cuban’s orders, deleted the tweet and put up a fawning tweet about what a legend Nowitzki is.
Earlier today we deleted a tweet about Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk is an NBA legend in our eyes and will be forever.—
That is a shocking capitulation and raises some ugly questions about Bleacher Report. We know about this time that Bleacher Report backed down to a powerful owner because this particular powerful owner chose to publicize it. What we don’t know is this: How many other times has Bleacher Report quietly backed down to owners or leagues? How many critical stories have Bleacher Report writers worked on, only to have the higher-ups put the kibosh on them when an owner or commissioner caught wind of it? If Bleacher Report is too spineless to stand up for itself on something as innocuous as a tweet about an airball, how quickly does Bleacher Report fold when there’s a complaint about something really serious?
And it relates to the NFL because, we’re happy to say, we’ve never encountered anything like this in the football world. We hear from NFL owners, teams, league executives, players and coaches who are unhappy with something we publish from time to time, but a demand from an owner to delete a tweet, coupled with a veiled threat, is something we haven’t experienced.
If we did, we’d stand up for ourselves. If we get something wrong we of course correct the record, but we don’t change what we publish simply because a thin-skinned owner doesn’t like it.
It’s important to have independent media outlets that aren’t afraid to step on a few toes, and won’t kowtow to the establishment. That’s why we thought the NFL stepped wrong when it banned Barstool Sports: Once a league starts picking and choosing which outlets can cover it, it begins to go down a dangerous path toward the league is dictating the coverage.
That’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. With the NBA and Bleacher Report, it’s a line that has already been crossed.
Bleacher report is the enemy of the American people!
Mark Cuban is a goober. He acts way smarter than he actually is. He would have been money ahead buying a S&P index fund after he struck rich selling his first software companies than pretending to be an investor and constantly running his mouth. He can’t stand Trump, but they’re basically 2 sides of the same coin.
You are starting a war with Bleacher Report. A Good War, in my opinion as PFT does actually practice the ethics of journalism (except that pale guy with the wig).
Godspeed.
You’re holding bloggers to journalist ethics.
Don’t be so surprised.
Still not as bad as FanSided.
Let’s be honest, Mark Cuban is pretty darn typical for a Professional Team Owner, and in reality he’s just another donk who was in the right place at the right time to fill up his pocketbook (then there’s the lucky sper* club members, a whole other set of fools).
I love him on Shark Tank, he’s always got a comment and advice but RARELY coughs up his own money, just a scared little puppy cowering behind the heavy hitters.
roastbeefsandwich says:
Feb 26, 2017 9:15 AM
Basically this. He made one well timed decision selling his dot com and has lived off that for a decade. I used to think he was some kind of savant. Not so much anymore.
Ever since his failed bet on the Election and prediction that the Market would collapse after a TRUMP win (and likely short of it that has cost him millions and counting as the DOW reaches record after record high) this creeper has gone off the deep end.
Sad.
Bleacher Report = Spineless
He’s rich so he must be right!
Suppression of the free press is the first sign of fascism and dictatorships, but you already knew that.
So Mark, what was that about pigs and hogs again?
This is very similar to what Trump is doing to the WH press corp except it was a popular blog. He is trying to manipulate and control the story- most recently by limiting only certain outlets access to the daily briefing (on Friday).
As a country, the free press is a critical component. The press needs to stop being influenced and owned by billionaires, who want to control the message. If not, we will lose a key component of our free society.
As citizens, we need to let our representatives understand how important this component is to us or it will be lost and so will our freedoms. Sports and music have always been leaders when it comes to change….I am hopeful this will be another instance.
The joke is in referring to Bleacher Report as sports media. At best it’s an aggregator of listicles and sports gossip. What a garbage website. Smart of Turner to recognize that BR isn’t worth damaging their NBA relationship.