Jaguars grew tired of “non-existent” blocking from Julius Thomas

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2017, 6:18 AM EST

Julius Thomas is on the way out in Jacksonville, just two years into a five-year contract. A big part of the reason for that is he never became the receiving threat for the Jaguars that he had been for the Broncos.

But another part of it is that the Jaguars grew tired of Thomas’s limitations as a blocker, and the effect that had on the Jaguars’ offense.

“His blocking was non-existent,” a source told the Florida Times-Union. “If he was on the field, he was the second tight end and that meant a receiver came off the field and the team speed went down. And if he was on the field with Robinson, Hurns and Lee, it was a clear giveaway to defenses that it was a pass or a run away from him because he couldn’t be at the point of attack.”

Thomas will now go to Miami, where head coach Adam Gase, who previously coached Thomas in Denver, apparently thinks he can make it work with a tight end who is a liability on running plays.