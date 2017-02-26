Jaguars grew tired of “non-existent” blocking from Julius Thomas

Julius Thomas is on the way out in Jacksonville, just two years into a five-year contract. A big part of the reason for that is he never became the receiving threat for the Jaguars that he had been for the Broncos.
But another part of it is that the Jaguars grew tired of Thomas’s limitations as a blocker, and the effect that had on the Jaguars’ offense.
“His blocking was non-existent,” a source told the Florida Times-Union. “If he was on the field, he was the second tight end and that meant a receiver came off the field and the team speed went down. And if he was on the field with Robinson, Hurns and Lee, it was a clear giveaway to defenses that it was a pass or a run away from him because he couldn’t be at the point of attack.”
Thomas will now go to Miami, where head coach Adam Gase, who previously coached Thomas in Denver, apparently thinks he can make it work with a tight end who is a liability on running plays.
Understandable when your team ain’t a goin’ nowhere.
Maybe Jacksonville’s GM and coaches should have looked at Julius Thomas’ film in Denver? Because he didn’t do a whole bunch of that there. It would be a dysfunctional organization like the Jaguars to retroactively criticize a player for not doing something they never really did before.
Thomas not blocking is a theme apparently for their team because Bortles can’t play quarterback, Yeldon can’t play running back, Ivory can’t stay healthy, Allen Robinson can’t be found, Allen Hurns can’t be consistent, their offensive line can’t block, and 11 guys on their defense can’t defend.
Dumpster fire.
Classic case of a bad team not knowing how to use a player on its roster to maximize his skill set. Thomas didn’t block in Denver either. He was a huge mismatch in the redzone who caught 10 tds a year.
Chris Hogan in Buffalo
Wes Welker in Miami
Martellus Bennet in Chicago
Taylor Gabriel in Cleveland
Teams who don’t know who they are have a tough time making the most of what players skill set is