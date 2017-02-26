Jets decline Erin Henderson’s option

Posted by Josh Alper on February 26, 2017, 9:32 AM EST

The Jets made headlines by releasing center Nick Mangold on Saturday, but that wasn’t only decision they made regarding a veteran’s future with the franchise.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have decided not to pick up the option on linebacker Erin Henderson’s contract for the 2017 season. That will make Henderson an unrestricted free agent next month.

Henderson only played in five games last season before being placed on the non-football injury list for reasons that weren’t publicly disclosed. He played all 16 games for the team in 2015 and spent six years with the Vikings before missing the entire 2014 season following his release in the wake of a DUI arrest.

The move creates $2.57 in salary cap space for the Jets, who have been in cost-control mode of late with the departures of Henderson, Mangold, Breno Giacomini, Ryan Clady and Nick Folk.