LeSean McCoy’s “Buffalo was so special” tweet isn’t a farewell

Posted by Mike Florio on February 26, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 13: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy created a stir on social media with a tweet that “Buffalo was so special . . . thanks for everything.” Many are saying (sad!) that this is a farewell from McCoy, which in turn means that McCoy has been cut.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCoy hasn’t been cut. The message relates to an appearance (specifically, an autograph signing) that occurred in Buffalo on Saturday.

McCoy has a salary of $6 million and a cap number of $8.875 million in 2017. Those numbers have sparked speculation that the next coaching staff may decide to move on from him. Cutting him would result in a cap charge of $7.875 million; that amount could be spread over two years with a post-June 1 release.

Two years ago, the Eagles decided to move on from McCoy, ostensibly because his east-west style didn’t mesh with Chip Kelly’s one-cut zone running scheme. New offensive coordinator Rick Dennison uses a system that employs one-cut zone running. (Last year, McCoy thrived once Anthony Lynn became the offensive coordinator, installing running plays that gave McCoy options to hit an inside hole or bounce outside.)

So while Sunday’s tweet isn’t a goodbye, there’s still a chance that farewell is coming. If it happens, plenty of other teams will be line up to give McCoy an enthusiastic hello.

17 Responses to “LeSean McCoy’s “Buffalo was so special” tweet isn’t a farewell”
  1. ariani1985 says: Feb 26, 2017 11:56 AM

    Losers like the browns or raiders will sign him.

  2. 60ftlesbianoctopus says: Feb 26, 2017 11:59 AM

    The Bills aren’t cutting our entire offensive production to save $8 million…….

  3. chaseutley says: Feb 26, 2017 12:10 PM

    He’s be a good fit back in Philly for the next two years, taking some of the heat off of Wentz and the wide receivers.

  4. mcjon22 says: Feb 26, 2017 12:14 PM

    Meanwhile Kiko Alonzo is loving life in Miami

  5. johnnnyschatzan says: Feb 26, 2017 12:15 PM

    Cut him/tyrod and start gillislee/cardale. Results won’t be any better with either pair.

  6. wib22 says: Feb 26, 2017 12:15 PM

    Losers like the browns or raiders will sign him.

    *****

    Who is your team?

  7. haansel82 says: Feb 26, 2017 12:25 PM

    He shouldve never been traded. Im sure majority or Philly would want him back.

  8. genericcommenter says: Feb 26, 2017 12:40 PM

    One of the top backs in the league and a decent QB. Let’s see if they cut all of that for the unknown.

  9. ryder09 says: Feb 26, 2017 12:42 PM

    Chip Kelly set the Eagles back 5 years with all those stupid moves he made. Trading McCoy was probably the dumbest thing he did there.

  10. buffaloboys says: Feb 26, 2017 12:43 PM

    This is Fake News. He isn’t going anywhere.

  11. onebuffalove716 says: Feb 26, 2017 12:47 PM

    Kiko Alonzo is a scrub.

  12. Carl Gerbschmidt says: Feb 26, 2017 12:47 PM

    wib22 says:
    Feb 26, 2017 12:15 PM
    Losers like the browns or raiders will sign him.

    *****

    Who is your team?

    —–

    Ha. Ariani is a Vike fan. He’s as delusional as they come. And that’s saying something.

  13. rabidbillsfan says: Feb 26, 2017 12:55 PM

    Wait. So the you think the Bills would be willing to cut McCoy to save $8 million, but think they should sign Tyrod for $15? Here’s some stats for ya. Tyrod Taylor averaged 233 yards per game last season. That’s rushing and passing. Yeah. That’s all.

  14. JMClarkent says: Feb 26, 2017 12:57 PM

    wib22 says:
    Feb 26, 2017 12:15 PM
    Losers like the browns or raiders will sign him.

    *****

    Who is your team?

    —–

    Ha. Ariani is a Vike fan. He’s as delusional as they come. And that’s saying something.

    *******************************

    When Sam Bradford is the QB with the best knee’s on the squad you need to take a nap.

  15. patriots80 says: Feb 26, 2017 1:01 PM

    Fake news….Thanks CNN

  16. nflrule says: Feb 26, 2017 1:06 PM

    If you don’t have a QB in a QB driven league you have NO chance.

  17. nhpats says: Feb 26, 2017 1:13 PM

    Even the Bills are not foolish enough to cut McCoy…..he is bacislly their entire offense

  18. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Feb 26, 2017 1:19 PM

    ariani1985 says:
    Feb 26, 2017 11:56 AM

    Losers like the browns or raiders will sign him.
    ————————————————————
    Vikes could use him, no? They are perennial losers.

