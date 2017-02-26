LeSean McCoy’s “Buffalo was so special” tweet isn’t a farewell

Bills running back LeSean McCoy created a stir on social media with a tweet that “Buffalo was so special . . . thanks for everything.” Many are saying (sad!) that this is a farewell from McCoy, which in turn means that McCoy has been cut.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCoy hasn’t been cut. The message relates to an appearance (specifically, an autograph signing) that occurred in Buffalo on Saturday.
McCoy has a salary of $6 million and a cap number of $8.875 million in 2017. Those numbers have sparked speculation that the next coaching staff may decide to move on from him. Cutting him would result in a cap charge of $7.875 million; that amount could be spread over two years with a post-June 1 release.
Two years ago, the Eagles decided to move on from McCoy, ostensibly because his east-west style didn’t mesh with Chip Kelly’s one-cut zone running scheme. New offensive coordinator Rick Dennison uses a system that employs one-cut zone running. (Last year, McCoy thrived once Anthony Lynn became the offensive coordinator, installing running plays that gave McCoy options to hit an inside hole or bounce outside.)
So while Sunday’s tweet isn’t a goodbye, there’s still a chance that farewell is coming. If it happens, plenty of other teams will be line up to give McCoy an enthusiastic hello.
The Bills aren’t cutting our entire offensive production to save $8 million…….
He’s be a good fit back in Philly for the next two years, taking some of the heat off of Wentz and the wide receivers.
Meanwhile Kiko Alonzo is loving life in Miami
Cut him/tyrod and start gillislee/cardale. Results won’t be any better with either pair.
Who is your team?
He shouldve never been traded. Im sure majority or Philly would want him back.
One of the top backs in the league and a decent QB. Let’s see if they cut all of that for the unknown.
Chip Kelly set the Eagles back 5 years with all those stupid moves he made. Trading McCoy was probably the dumbest thing he did there.
This is Fake News. He isn’t going anywhere.
Kiko Alonzo is a scrub.
Wait. So the you think the Bills would be willing to cut McCoy to save $8 million, but think they should sign Tyrod for $15? Here’s some stats for ya. Tyrod Taylor averaged 233 yards per game last season. That’s rushing and passing. Yeah. That’s all.
If you don’t have a QB in a QB driven league you have NO chance.
Even the Bills are not foolish enough to cut McCoy…..he is bacislly their entire offense
