Panthers keep Mario Addison with new three-year deal

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 26, 2017, 5:24 PM EST

The Panthers have signed defensive end Mario Addison to a new contract, keeping the pass rusher in their rotation and off of the free agent market.

Addison, 29, had a career high 9.5 sacks last season. He has 21 of his 25.5 career sacks over the last three seasons with the Panthers.

Per NFL Network, the new deal is for three years and a total of $22.5 million.

Addison would have been a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 9 had he not signed the new contract. He’s been with the Panthers since 2012 after being signed off of Washington’s practice squad. He’s been mostly used as a pass-rush specialist and has only started one game in the last three seasons.

A former undrafted free agent, Addison broke into the league with the Bears and spent time with the Colts before signing with Washington’s practice squad and first landing with Carolina in Dec. 2012. The Panthers also signed him a two-year extension prior to the 2014 season.