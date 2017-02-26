Ravens’ Matt Elam arrested on drug charges

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2017, 8:10 AM EST

Ravens safety Matt Elam has been arrested on drug charges in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade police records, Elam was booked at 3:45 a.m. today on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they initially pulled Elam over for reckless driving and found 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone in his vehicle.

The 25-year-old Elam was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2013. The Ravens did not pick up Elam’s fifth-year option, so he becomes a free agent next month.