 Skip to content

49ers tender a pair of exclusive rights free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 4:37 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Mike Purcell #64 and Joe Staley #74 of the San Francisco 49ers walks toward the locker room at the conclusion of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears defeat the San Francisco 49ers 26-6. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers signed a pair of outside free agents in recent days with cornerback K’Waun Williams and defensive tackle Earl Mitchell representing a bigger dip into the market than they took all of last season.

We’ll see if new General Manager John Lynch keeps that up when the new league year opens on March 9, but the 49ers have taken a brief break from bringing in new faces to make sure they hold onto a couple of players from the 2016 roster. The 49ers announced on Monday that they have extended exclusive rights free agent tenders to linebacker Carl Bradford and nose tackle Mike Purcell.

Exclusive rights free agents are ineligible to jump to another team once their current team extends a tender, so Bradford and Purcell will both be in the mix for roster spots unless they opt to stop playing altogether.

Bradford was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2014 and played two games with the Niners after being claimed on waivers last year. Purcell first signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and made his regular season debut the next year. He had 26 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
1 Response to “49ers tender a pair of exclusive rights free agents”
  1. jayniner says: Feb 27, 2017 5:19 PM

    At least we’re active in free agency this year?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!