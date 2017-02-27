 Skip to content

Antonio Brown, Steelers agree on new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 5:33 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Getty Images

Word early on Monday was that the Steelers and wide receiver Antonio Brown were making good progress toward an agreement on a new contract.

They’ve found that agreement. Brown has shared a picture on Twitter captioned “Steelers for life” with what looks like a contract in agent Drew Rosenhaus’ hand. The Steelers announced that it is a five-year deal.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is a four-year extension to Brown’s current deal that is worth up to $68 million. He’ll make $17 million a year over those four years and $18.5 million a year over the first three years, which is more than Calvin Johnson received in his last deal with the Lions and more than any other wideout in the league is making on their current deals.

Brown’s spot at the top of the list of best-paid receivers isn’t surprising given how much he has produced for the Steelers. He’s caught at least 106 passes for 1,284 yards in each of the last four seasons while catching 43 touchdowns.

The Steelers have other irons in the fire — they used the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell Monday — but that didn’t stop them from locking up their best receiver well ahead of the end of his current contract.

11 Responses to “Antonio Brown, Steelers agree on new deal”
  1. thedangerouskitchen says: Feb 27, 2017 5:35 PM

    I wondered as soon if I saw the news on Bell if this news was going to quickly follow.

  2. InLavonteWeTrust says: Feb 27, 2017 5:41 PM

    Business is boomin’

  3. citizenstrange says: Feb 27, 2017 5:42 PM

    This just in!!!

    Antonio Brown is already unhappy with his contract!

  4. murph2432 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM

    $17 million a year is so much to me for a WR but i guess he deserves it

  5. jvw1982 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM

    wow, lets wait until we see the guaranteed dollars though….

  6. bjwbrown2011 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:45 PM

    Great news. I really hope that the Steelers can lock up a good QB post Ben (whenever that happens) Antonio is the type of talent that it would be really sad to see not be stuck with a crappy QB.

  7. ampatsisahypocrite says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Now they just need a couple other WRs who won’t drop 120 yards worth of passes (and squander 18 points) and the Steelers are Super Bowl bound.

  8. buttfumbles says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Did he live stream the contract negotiations?

  9. mark4steelers says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!

  10. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 27, 2017 5:48 PM

    AB is great as long as you don’t need him in the postseason.

  11. mcjon22 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:50 PM

    No receiver is worth that IMO

