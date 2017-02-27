Antonio Brown, Steelers agree on new deal

Word early on Monday was that the Steelers and wide receiver Antonio Brown were making good progress toward an agreement on a new contract.
They’ve found that agreement. Brown has shared a picture on Twitter captioned “Steelers for life” with what looks like a contract in agent Drew Rosenhaus’ hand. The Steelers announced that it is a five-year deal.
PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is a four-year extension to Brown’s current deal that is worth up to $68 million. He’ll make $17 million a year over those four years and $18.5 million a year over the first three years, which is more than Calvin Johnson received in his last deal with the Lions and more than any other wideout in the league is making on their current deals.
Brown’s spot at the top of the list of best-paid receivers isn’t surprising given how much he has produced for the Steelers. He’s caught at least 106 passes for 1,284 yards in each of the last four seasons while catching 43 touchdowns.
The Steelers have other irons in the fire — they used the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell Monday — but that didn’t stop them from locking up their best receiver well ahead of the end of his current contract.
I wondered as soon if I saw the news on Bell if this news was going to quickly follow.
Business is boomin’
This just in!!!
Antonio Brown is already unhappy with his contract!
$17 million a year is so much to me for a WR but i guess he deserves it
wow, lets wait until we see the guaranteed dollars though….
Great news. I really hope that the Steelers can lock up a good QB post Ben (whenever that happens) Antonio is the type of talent that it would be really sad to see not be stuck with a crappy QB.
Now they just need a couple other WRs who won’t drop 120 yards worth of passes (and squander 18 points) and the Steelers are Super Bowl bound.
Did he live stream the contract negotiations?
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
AB is great as long as you don’t need him in the postseason.
No receiver is worth that IMO
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
That could only score 2 tds in the playoffs. One of them coming in garbage time in a blew against NE
if any WR is worth that its AB or Juilo, but no WR is worth that in the salary cap era.
Awesome!
Yes, Yes and Yes. Way to get it done front office.
He may have some maturity issues but AB is as good as there is in the league right now. I’m not a fan of any of their teams but put Hopkins, Jones and Brown in any order and it’s hard to argue
Holy Carp. Man that hurts the Bucs, now they have to seriously pony up for Mike Evans’ extension.
He won’t get Brown money in his first deal, but $15 million per easily as the Steelers just got every quality WR1 a pay raise.
if they can grab a solid edge rusher, another fast lb that can cover, and a solid dt to compliment heyward, hargrave, and tuitt, they are likely the favorites to dethrone new england who has flat out owned the entire afc for over a decade
Unreal type of money, but if there is any WR that deserves it it’s him and Julio Jones.
mark4steelers says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
Too bad there is a something called defense, special teams and coaching…..NOT the best in the NFL
So, no more pouting?
Those are some big $ numbers for a WR. Hope he lives up
to the expectations going forward.
Now if he can only collect Brandon Marshall’s Porsche for
winning last year’s wager, that would put the cherry on top.
Remember when people were making a fuss about whether the Steelers would put up with his shenanigans? Hot air. Who would’a thought?
mark4steelers says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
=====================================
How did that work out for them at Gillette Stadium?
Now someone needs to come in and offer Bell $15M a season. The Steelers couldn’t pay Ben $18M, Bell $15M, and Brown $17M and keep anything that resembles a team.
mcjon22 says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:50 PM
No receiver is worth that IMO
——————————————————————
Maybe, but supposedly Kenny Stills is asking for $12 mil/year, and if he gets that then AB’s deal is a bargain.
Lots of money being funneled to 3 guys on offense. Looks like D is going to be tin foil for a while
Until he blows out a knee – then contract RESCINDED
In 2 gms against the iron in the playoffs, the steelers scored 35 points combined. ABrown had 185 yrds and 0 Tds in both gms combined. How could the steelers possibly replace that kind of production with the money on the line? I admit, I did leave out ahypocrites imaginary yrdage. Combine that with a D that can’t stop anyone, and a HC that doesn’t know whether a FB is blown up or stuffed, a completely undisciplined team and you have the perfect formula. For going nowhere.
“Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!”
Uh no, that’s not what they showed in the AFC Championship game.
Maybe now he has enough money where he won’t need to sign secret deals with Facebook to get paid to live broadcast closed door interactions and coach speeches on social media then pretend like it was just an accident
I”m not happy about the contract but it’s done now. For that type of money, how about become a mature, team leader instead of one big video distraction?
Well now we know the starting negotiating point for Terrelle Pryor in Cleveland.
As with these skill position deals, the real winner is the agent
Will he Facebook live the contract signing ?
murph2432 says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM
$17 million a year is so much to me for a WR but i guess he deserves it
_______________
Except when he plays against NE. Meaningless yards and garbage time stats.
That is a lot of money to pay a child who cannot be counted on when it matters.
The Steelers once again proving that they are smarter than most.
Yes, Antonio Brown is an ass. Not a criminal, not a quitter, but sometimes he can be an ass.
And they called him out on it. Repeatedly. From top to bottom. They humbled him. They made him appear less appealing to other teams, lowering his perception of his value.
And he re-signed without shattering the bank. Well done, Steelers. Well done.
Pats will stop him again no matter how much he’s making…
I hope there is a locker room behavior clause in that contract.
ampatsisahypocrite says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
Now they just need a couple other WRs who won’t drop 120 yards worth of passes (and squander 18 points) and the Steelers are Super Bowl bound.
—————————-
Also Brady to retire. Actually Belichick too. Hmmm, and maybe if the Pats just up and switch to the NFC?
Uncoverable
Big mistake, he will not see the end of that deal.
I’m shocked the Steelers think it is prudent to devote this much of their cap to one WR.
hope he pays some of that to the team mates he ilegally recorded in the lockeroom without there consent!
Way to much. Kills cap for defense which needs overhaul
I can see nose bleed seats at stadiums costing $ 300 per game in the not so distant future
PIT 3 wins, 11 losses vs NE since 1998.
Postseason – 1 win, 4 losses (3 AFCCG’s)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!! hasn’t been a remedy for that.
New England will still frustrate him. It is desperation time in Pittsburgh: win in the next two years, or bust.
18.5m next season for Brown
18.2m next season for BB
12.4m next season for Bell
35.1m next season for 5 offensive linemen
more than half the cap, 8 players, none play defense.
Last time I checked paying a goofball WR never works
mongo3401 says:
Feb 27, 2017 6:57 PM
I can see nose bleed seats at stadiums costing $ 300 per game in the not so distant future
————
I see this every time a player signs a big contract and for the billionth time player salary is tied to revenue. Revenue goes up then salary cap goes up. Revenue goes down then salary cap goes down. With the new CBA establishing a floor to go along with a cap for each team player salary has virtually no impact on the price you pay for game tickets. The price you pay for NFL tickets is driven by demand plain and simple.
Everyone seems to understand that deman drives ticket prices when it comes to playoff tickets and the superbowl but don’t seem to understand this when it comes to regular season tickets.
mark4steelers says:
Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
———-
Best QB? Not even close…. Best offensive line?…..please child…
Worst coach? Quite possibly…..Terry Bradshaw was correct.
As the Patriots have proven, over paying your stars is a recipe for success. Ha ha….Steelers better hope all of their starters stay healthy!