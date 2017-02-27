 Skip to content

Antonio Brown, Steelers agree on new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 5:33 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Getty Images

Word early on Monday was that the Steelers and wide receiver Antonio Brown were making good progress toward an agreement on a new contract.

They’ve found that agreement. Brown has shared a picture on Twitter captioned “Steelers for life” with what looks like a contract in agent Drew Rosenhaus’ hand. The Steelers announced that it is a five-year deal.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is a four-year extension to Brown’s current deal that is worth up to $68 million. He’ll make $17 million a year over those four years and $18.5 million a year over the first three years, which is more than Calvin Johnson received in his last deal with the Lions and more than any other wideout in the league is making on their current deals.

Brown’s spot at the top of the list of best-paid receivers isn’t surprising given how much he has produced for the Steelers. He’s caught at least 106 passes for 1,284 yards in each of the last four seasons while catching 43 touchdowns.

The Steelers have other irons in the fire — they used the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell Monday — but that didn’t stop them from locking up their best receiver well ahead of the end of his current contract.

54 Responses to “Antonio Brown, Steelers agree on new deal”
  1. thedangerouskitchen says: Feb 27, 2017 5:35 PM

    I wondered as soon if I saw the news on Bell if this news was going to quickly follow.

  2. InLavonteWeTrust says: Feb 27, 2017 5:41 PM

    Business is boomin’

  3. citizenstrange says: Feb 27, 2017 5:42 PM

    This just in!!!

    Antonio Brown is already unhappy with his contract!

  4. murph2432 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM

    $17 million a year is so much to me for a WR but i guess he deserves it

  5. jvw1982 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM

    wow, lets wait until we see the guaranteed dollars though….

  6. bjwbrown2011 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:45 PM

    Great news. I really hope that the Steelers can lock up a good QB post Ben (whenever that happens) Antonio is the type of talent that it would be really sad to see not be stuck with a crappy QB.

  7. ampatsisahypocrite says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Now they just need a couple other WRs who won’t drop 120 yards worth of passes (and squander 18 points) and the Steelers are Super Bowl bound.

  8. buttfumbles says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Did he live stream the contract negotiations?

  9. mark4steelers says: Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM

    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!

  10. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 27, 2017 5:48 PM

    AB is great as long as you don’t need him in the postseason.

  11. mcjon22 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:50 PM

    No receiver is worth that IMO

  12. murph2432 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:54 PM

    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!

    That could only score 2 tds in the playoffs. One of them coming in garbage time in a blew against NE

  13. oddte says: Feb 27, 2017 5:54 PM

    if any WR is worth that its AB or Juilo, but no WR is worth that in the salary cap era.

  14. holeinone09 says: Feb 27, 2017 5:55 PM

    Awesome!

  15. steelcurtainn says: Feb 27, 2017 5:56 PM

    Yes, Yes and Yes. Way to get it done front office.

  16. chippys lost binky says: Feb 27, 2017 5:57 PM

    He may have some maturity issues but AB is as good as there is in the league right now. I’m not a fan of any of their teams but put Hopkins, Jones and Brown in any order and it’s hard to argue

  17. gobuxfla says: Feb 27, 2017 5:58 PM

    Holy Carp. Man that hurts the Bucs, now they have to seriously pony up for Mike Evans’ extension.

    He won’t get Brown money in his first deal, but $15 million per easily as the Steelers just got every quality WR1 a pay raise.

  18. handsofsteelheartofstone says: Feb 27, 2017 6:00 PM

    if they can grab a solid edge rusher, another fast lb that can cover, and a solid dt to compliment heyward, hargrave, and tuitt, they are likely the favorites to dethrone new england who has flat out owned the entire afc for over a decade

  19. billsbackto81 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:02 PM

    Unreal type of money, but if there is any WR that deserves it it’s him and Julio Jones.

  20. dinozzo27 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:03 PM

    mark4steelers says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!

    Too bad there is a something called defense, special teams and coaching…..NOT the best in the NFL

  21. youknowiknowitall says: Feb 27, 2017 6:04 PM

    So, no more pouting?

  22. Moudabo says: Feb 27, 2017 6:05 PM

    Those are some big $ numbers for a WR. Hope he lives up
    to the expectations going forward.

    Now if he can only collect Brandon Marshall’s Porsche for
    winning last year’s wager, that would put the cherry on top.

  23. Kapodaco says: Feb 27, 2017 6:07 PM

    Remember when people were making a fuss about whether the Steelers would put up with his shenanigans? Hot air. Who would’a thought?

  24. pastabelly says: Feb 27, 2017 6:08 PM

    mark4steelers says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!
    =====================================
    How did that work out for them at Gillette Stadium?

  25. daysend564 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:08 PM

    Now someone needs to come in and offer Bell $15M a season. The Steelers couldn’t pay Ben $18M, Bell $15M, and Brown $17M and keep anything that resembles a team.

  26. blkandgld4eva says: Feb 27, 2017 6:09 PM

    mcjon22 says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:50 PM

    No receiver is worth that IMO
    ——————————————————————

    Maybe, but supposedly Kenny Stills is asking for $12 mil/year, and if he gets that then AB’s deal is a bargain.

  27. tommikula says: Feb 27, 2017 6:09 PM

    Lots of money being funneled to 3 guys on offense. Looks like D is going to be tin foil for a while

  28. stinkymcmulligan says: Feb 27, 2017 6:09 PM

    Until he blows out a knee – then contract RESCINDED

  29. tedmurph says: Feb 27, 2017 6:10 PM

    In 2 gms against the iron in the playoffs, the steelers scored 35 points combined. ABrown had 185 yrds and 0 Tds in both gms combined. How could the steelers possibly replace that kind of production with the money on the line? I admit, I did leave out ahypocrites imaginary yrdage. Combine that with a D that can’t stop anyone, and a HC that doesn’t know whether a FB is blown up or stuffed, a completely undisciplined team and you have the perfect formula. For going nowhere.

  30. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:12 PM

    “Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!”

    Uh no, that’s not what they showed in the AFC Championship game.

  31. halfcentaur says: Feb 27, 2017 6:12 PM

    Maybe now he has enough money where he won’t need to sign secret deals with Facebook to get paid to live broadcast closed door interactions and coach speeches on social media then pretend like it was just an accident

  32. realdealsteel says: Feb 27, 2017 6:13 PM

    I”m not happy about the contract but it’s done now. For that type of money, how about become a mature, team leader instead of one big video distraction?

  33. raiderinva says: Feb 27, 2017 6:15 PM

    Well now we know the starting negotiating point for Terrelle Pryor in Cleveland.

  34. jcmeyer10 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:17 PM

    As with these skill position deals, the real winner is the agent

  35. jakehoyt says: Feb 27, 2017 6:18 PM

    Will he Facebook live the contract signing ?

  36. ricko1112 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:27 PM

    murph2432 says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:43 PM
    $17 million a year is so much to me for a WR but i guess he deserves it
    _______________
    Except when he plays against NE. Meaningless yards and garbage time stats.

  37. laserw says: Feb 27, 2017 6:29 PM

    That is a lot of money to pay a child who cannot be counted on when it matters.

  38. murphyslaw40 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:29 PM

    The Steelers once again proving that they are smarter than most.

    Yes, Antonio Brown is an ass. Not a criminal, not a quitter, but sometimes he can be an ass.

    And they called him out on it. Repeatedly. From top to bottom. They humbled him. They made him appear less appealing to other teams, lowering his perception of his value.

    And he re-signed without shattering the bank. Well done, Steelers. Well done.

  39. joko12blog says: Feb 27, 2017 6:32 PM

    Pats will stop him again no matter how much he’s making…

  40. thetooloftools says: Feb 27, 2017 6:34 PM

    I hope there is a locker room behavior clause in that contract.

  41. thedangerouskitchen says: Feb 27, 2017 6:36 PM

    ampatsisahypocrite says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
    Now they just need a couple other WRs who won’t drop 120 yards worth of passes (and squander 18 points) and the Steelers are Super Bowl bound.

    —————————-

    Also Brady to retire. Actually Belichick too. Hmmm, and maybe if the Pats just up and switch to the NFC?

  42. steeelfann0155 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:39 PM

    Uncoverable

  43. triptomlin says: Feb 27, 2017 6:39 PM

    Big mistake, he will not see the end of that deal.

  44. carloswlassiter says: Feb 27, 2017 6:45 PM

    I’m shocked the Steelers think it is prudent to devote this much of their cap to one WR.

  45. realtruthteller100 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:51 PM

    hope he pays some of that to the team mates he ilegally recorded in the lockeroom without there consent!

  46. straighcashhomey says: Feb 27, 2017 6:54 PM

    Way to much. Kills cap for defense which needs overhaul

  47. mongo3401 says: Feb 27, 2017 6:57 PM

    I can see nose bleed seats at stadiums costing $ 300 per game in the not so distant future

  48. wmnf says: Feb 27, 2017 7:03 PM

    PIT 3 wins, 11 losses vs NE since 1998.

    Postseason – 1 win, 4 losses (3 AFCCG’s)
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!! hasn’t been a remedy for that.

  49. docsmith54 says: Feb 27, 2017 7:09 PM

    New England will still frustrate him. It is desperation time in Pittsburgh: win in the next two years, or bust.

  50. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Feb 27, 2017 7:27 PM

    18.5m next season for Brown
    18.2m next season for BB
    12.4m next season for Bell
    35.1m next season for 5 offensive linemen

    more than half the cap, 8 players, none play defense.

  51. nflrule says: Feb 27, 2017 7:33 PM

    Last time I checked paying a goofball WR never works

  52. 6thsense10 says: Feb 27, 2017 7:33 PM

    mongo3401 says:
    Feb 27, 2017 6:57 PM
    I can see nose bleed seats at stadiums costing $ 300 per game in the not so distant future

    ————
    I see this every time a player signs a big contract and for the billionth time player salary is tied to revenue. Revenue goes up then salary cap goes up. Revenue goes down then salary cap goes down. With the new CBA establishing a floor to go along with a cap for each team player salary has virtually no impact on the price you pay for game tickets. The price you pay for NFL tickets is driven by demand plain and simple.

    Everyone seems to understand that deman drives ticket prices when it comes to playoff tickets and the superbowl but don’t seem to understand this when it comes to regular season tickets.

  53. nhpats says: Feb 27, 2017 7:41 PM

    mark4steelers says:
    Feb 27, 2017 5:47 PM
    Best QB, WR, RB and Offensive Line in the NFL!!!

    ———-
    Best QB? Not even close…. Best offensive line?…..please child…

    Worst coach? Quite possibly…..Terry Bradshaw was correct.

  54. ggreen657 says: Feb 27, 2017 8:13 PM

    As the Patriots have proven, over paying your stars is a recipe for success. Ha ha….Steelers better hope all of their starters stay healthy!

Leave a Reply

