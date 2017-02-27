Cardinals franchise Chandler Jones

The Cardinals aren’t letting Chandler Jones get away after only one year.
As expected, the Cardinals have placed the franchise tag on Jones, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Jones, the defensive end who arrived last year in a trade with the Patriots, is now guaranteed $15 million for the 2017 season if he wants to sign the one-year franchise tender. He can also negotiate a long-term deal with the Cardinals. To leave, he’d have to find a team willing not only to sign him to a long-term contract but also a team willing to give the Cardinals two first-round draft picks. that’s not going to happen.
The Cardinals had already announced that they would franchise Jones, a move that has been anticipated since they traded for him last year, as the trade wouldn’t have made any sense if the Cardinals weren’t committed to Jones for the long run. Now the move is official, and Jones is the first 2017 free agent to get the franchise tag.
Good move!
Wish him well in Arizona and don’t at all miss him here in New England. win/win
38tackles with 11 assists…… 4 forced fumbles (2 recovered) 4 passes defended…..
8th on the team in tackles
2nd on the team in sacks
6th on the team in passed defended
nothing truly special t merit $15 million…..
The Patriots only got a second round pick for Jones (Cooper was a throw in with little value). It’s hard to believe he’s worth more than that now, especially when you factor in how much you have to pay him. Arizona is probably safe with the franchise tag and Jones should work out a deal with them or sign the tender.
It doesn’t happen often but the Jones trade was the rarely seen win/win NFL exchange.