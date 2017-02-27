 Skip to content

Cardinals franchise Chandler Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2017, 12:44 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers is chased by outside linebacker Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the NFL football game at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cardinals aren’t letting Chandler Jones get away after only one year.

As expected, the Cardinals have placed the franchise tag on Jones, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Jones, the defensive end who arrived last year in a trade with the Patriots, is now guaranteed $15 million for the 2017 season if he wants to sign the one-year franchise tender. He can also negotiate a long-term deal with the Cardinals. To leave, he’d have to find a team willing not only to sign him to a long-term contract but also a team willing to give the Cardinals two first-round draft picks. that’s not going to happen.

The Cardinals had already announced that they would franchise Jones, a move that has been anticipated since they traded for him last year, as the trade wouldn’t have made any sense if the Cardinals weren’t committed to Jones for the long run. Now the move is official, and Jones is the first 2017 free agent to get the franchise tag.

5 Responses to “Cardinals franchise Chandler Jones”
  1. bemylovetractor says: Feb 27, 2017 12:51 PM

    Good move!

  2. exodus316 says: Feb 27, 2017 12:57 PM

    Wish him well in Arizona and don’t at all miss him here in New England. win/win

  3. rideforjesus says: Feb 27, 2017 12:59 PM

    38tackles with 11 assists…… 4 forced fumbles (2 recovered) 4 passes defended…..

    8th on the team in tackles

    2nd on the team in sacks

    6th on the team in passed defended

    nothing truly special t merit $15 million…..

  4. pastabelly says: Feb 27, 2017 1:06 PM

    The Patriots only got a second round pick for Jones (Cooper was a throw in with little value). It’s hard to believe he’s worth more than that now, especially when you factor in how much you have to pay him. Arizona is probably safe with the franchise tag and Jones should work out a deal with them or sign the tender.

  5. chippys lost binky says: Feb 27, 2017 1:08 PM

    It doesn’t happen often but the Jones trade was the rarely seen win/win NFL exchange.

