Chiefs, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finalizing five-year extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from a little-known sixth-round pick out of Montreal’s McGill University in 2014 to a starter in Kansas City the last two years. And now he’s about to get paid like not just a starter, but one of the best in the league.

Duvernay-Tardif and the Chiefs are finalizing a five-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The value of the extension is reportedly $41.25 million, but there’s no word on the structure of the contract or how much of that is guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Duvernay-Tardif is currently slated to make a $690,000 base salary in 2017.

Duvernay-Tardif studies medicine in the offseasons and plans to become a doctor when he retires. This deal should ensure that he won’t be hurting for money when it’s time for him to go into medicine.