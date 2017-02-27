 Skip to content

Chiefs, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finalizing five-year extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from a little-known sixth-round pick out of Montreal’s McGill University in 2014 to a starter in Kansas City the last two years. And now he’s about to get paid like not just a starter, but one of the best in the league.

Duvernay-Tardif and the Chiefs are finalizing a five-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The value of the extension is reportedly $41.25 million, but there’s no word on the structure of the contract or how much of that is guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Duvernay-Tardif is currently slated to make a $690,000 base salary in 2017.

Duvernay-Tardif studies medicine in the offseasons and plans to become a doctor when he retires. This deal should ensure that he won’t be hurting for money when it’s time for him to go into medicine.

4 Responses to “Chiefs, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finalizing five-year extension”
  1. jjackwagon says: Feb 27, 2017 4:52 PM

    Well-deserved. Interior linemen rarely get any press but this guy is worth every penny.

  2. nathanp2013 says: Feb 27, 2017 4:58 PM

    Dorsey is resigning a lineman? Doesn’t he normally let them go like Asomah, Hudson, Scwartz, etc…

  3. dynastyfootballforme says: Feb 27, 2017 5:10 PM

    This guy absolutely tore up Canadian university (CIS). Nice to see Canadian grassroots talent play with the big boys down south!

  4. montrealraider says: Feb 27, 2017 5:11 PM

    HELL YES HOME BOY!!! BRAVO!!

