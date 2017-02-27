Chiefs, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finalizing five-year extension

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from a little-known sixth-round pick out of Montreal’s McGill University in 2014 to a starter in Kansas City the last two years. And now he’s about to get paid like not just a starter, but one of the best in the league.
Duvernay-Tardif and the Chiefs are finalizing a five-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The value of the extension is reportedly $41.25 million, but there’s no word on the structure of the contract or how much of that is guaranteed.
The 26-year-old Duvernay-Tardif is currently slated to make a $690,000 base salary in 2017.
Duvernay-Tardif studies medicine in the offseasons and plans to become a doctor when he retires. This deal should ensure that he won’t be hurting for money when it’s time for him to go into medicine.
Well-deserved. Interior linemen rarely get any press but this guy is worth every penny.
Dorsey is resigning a lineman? Doesn’t he normally let them go like Asomah, Hudson, Scwartz, etc…
This guy absolutely tore up Canadian university (CIS). Nice to see Canadian grassroots talent play with the big boys down south!
HELL YES HOME BOY!!! BRAVO!!