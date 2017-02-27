Colts add a 2016 49ers draft pick to offensive line mix

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 2:33 PM EST

The Colts are expected to continue looking for ways to improve their offensive line play this offseason and they’ve added another player to the mix ahead of the start of free agency.

The team announced Monday that they have signed tackle Fahn Cooper to their 90-man roster.

Cooper was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers last season and failed to make the team out of the summer. He was re-signed to the practice squad and remained there all season, but did not sign on again with the 49ers following the end of the regular season.

Cooper started 26 games at Ole Miss. Most of his time was at right tackle, but he saw time on the left side when Dolphins first-round pick Laremy Tunsil was serving a suspension.