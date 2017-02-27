Dolphins bracing for Kenny Stills departure

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2017, 10:25 AM EST

The Dolphins know that receiver Kenny Stills will get more money from another team than what the Dolphin can or will pay him. The amount of money Stills will get is beginning to come into focus.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the market for Still already is in the range of $12 million per year. This hasn’t kept the Dolphins from officially bowing out, but unless Stills is willing to take less than he could get elsewhere, he’s likely to leave.

As Salguero explained last week on PFT Live, the situation boils down to one simple proposition: Other teams will pay Stills like a No. 1 receiver, and the Dolphins won’t — because their No. 1 receiver is Jarvis Landry.

Salguero now points out that the Eagles are considered to be the favorite to land Stills, which is the latest evidence that tampering is rampant this time of year. Indeed, there should be no information about what the market for Stills would be or could be until next Tuesday, when the legal tampering window opens. But there is, and there always will be.

Especially as the Scouting Combine approaches, where every team and every agent can get together to negotiation in advance of when they are allowed to negotiate.