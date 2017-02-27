Exclusive tag for Le’Veon Bell will cost the same as non-exclusive tag

The official announcement doesn’t specify whether the franchise tag that the Steelers placed on running back Le’Veon Bell is exclusive or non-exclusive. PFT has confirmed that it’s the exclusive tag.
As explained last week, the exclusive version of the tag will cost no more than the non-exclusive version, given the formula used for determining the amounts. The non-exclusive tag is derived from a five-year average salary-cap percentage consumed by the non-exclusive tag at the position; the exclusive tag will be driven by the average of the five highest cap numbers at the position for 2017.
Even with Adrian Peterson’s $18 million cap number for 2017, the average of the five top running back salary cap number falls far below the 7.257-percent chunk of the total cap (between $166 million to $169 million) that applies to the running back position.
So if it’s going to cost more than $12 million with or without exclusivity, why not remove from the equation the possibility of Bell meeting with other teams? As it stands, he remains bound to the Steelers, either at a one-year contract in excess of $12 million or a long-term deal, if one can be negotiated by July 15.
Because there might be another GM crazy enough to give the Steelers two first round picks for an oft-injured and suspended running back?