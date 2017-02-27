Giants tag JPP, two years after tagging him the first time

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

Two years ago, the Giants applied the franchise tag to defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. They’ve done it again.

Per a league source, the Giants have slapped the franchise tag onto a player who recovered from a fireworks mishaps that disfigured his right hand to have a very strong 2016 season.

It’s the non-exclusive tag, and it entitles Pierre-Paul to a one-year tender worth 10.14 percent of the total salary cap. At $166 million (the number isn’t finalized yet), that would be $16.83 million.

Last year, Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal to stay with the Giants. He has said he now wants a multi-year deal. He’ll have until July 15 to negotiate one with the Giants. In theory, he also could negotiate one with another team — if that team is willing to give up two first-round picks, in the event the Giants choose not to match it.