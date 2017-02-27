Joe Mixon interview re-airs at 11:35 a.m. ET

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2017, 9:51 AM EST

Running back Joe Mixon won’t be available for 15-minute interviews with teams at the Scouting Combine. He was available for 15 minutes on PFT Live earlier today.

MDS has summarized some of the key comments from Mixon. The full interview will re-air on NBC Sports Radio at 11:35 a.m. ET (Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, NBC Sports Radio app). We’re also preparing a full transcript of the session, and the interview will eventually be posted at PFT and available for download via podcast.

It will be up to the listener to assess whether Mixon’s explanation of the events seems accurate and honest, and whether his remorse seems genuine. Ultimately, it will be up to the 32 teams to evaluate Mixon for draft purposes. Today’s interview will be one piece (albeit small) of the broader puzzle that will likely result in someone drafting him in April.

After having a chance to digest what he said in further detail, I’ll offer up some of my own opinion about what Mixon said and how he said it.