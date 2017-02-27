Le’Veon Bell gets franchise tag from Steelers

The Steelers weren’t expected to let running back Le’Veon Bell hit the open market when the new league year gets underway next month so it comes as no surprise that he’s the latest player to receive a franchise tag.
The Steelers have placed a franchise tag on Bell and, per multiple reports, it is the exclusive variety. That gives them until July 15 to work out a long-term contract before Bell would be left with the choice of playing out the year on the franchise tender, working out a different one-year deal or sitting out.
The franchise tender for Bell should come in at somewhere over $12.3 million. Because the Steelers went the exclusive route, Bell cannot be signed by another team even if they were willing to pony up the required two first-round picks as compensation.
Bell’s always been productive when he’s been on the field for the Steelers since they made him the 48th pick of the 2013 draft. Injuries and suspensions have kept him off the field at times over that span and those absences could create some concern on the team’s end about an extended deal.
he’s a baller and now can afford to buy the best weed possible for the rest of his life
$12.3M for a RB? Crazy….
So if he rushes and signs right now this moment, is that 12.3 guaranteed baring say criminal arrest?
As a close friend of the organization I feel as though he will have a down year next year, making the Tag a good investment to position the organization for a future long term deal.
I think most everyone saw this coming, but they’ll finish off Brown’s contract first. They’ll also try to resign Timmons cheap, then word is they’ll try to sign Alejandro Villanueva to something long term. It’s rare when the Steelers have the cap room they have right now, but getting Villanueva done will lock up the whole offensive line for the next two years. Can we start next year yet?!
Go Steelers!
When healthy, there’s no better back in the league. He’s just needs to stay healthy in the playoffs so he can stack up a couple championship rings.