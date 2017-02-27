Marc Trestman heads back to the CFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2017, 1:49 PM EST

Marc Trestman is going back to Canada.

Trestman, the former Bears head coach who most recently was offensive coordinator of the Ravens, is slated to become the next head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. Gary Lawless of TSN reports that the Argonauts have agreed to hire Trestman as coach and Jim Popp as G.M. and both deals are expected to be announced tomorrow.

Before the Bears hired him, Trestman spent five seasons as head coach of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. He had a winning record in all five of his seasons in Montreal and won the Grey Cup twice. Trestman’s success in Canada, however didn’t translate to success in the NFL, as he lasted just two seasons in Chicago and was fired during his second season in Baltimore.

Former Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich resigned last month to become quarterbacks coach of the Jaguars.