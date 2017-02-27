Mario Addison: Only thing I needed was the opportunity

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 8:07 AM EST

Defensive end Mario Addison won’t be hitting free agency when the new league year opens next week.

Addison has a new three-year contract with the Panthers worth a reported $22.5 million, which means a player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent has found a home after bouncing through three other teams in his first two NFL seasons. Addison didn’t get many chances with the Bears, Redskins or Colts, but has seen his playing time with the Panthers go up steadily while recording 22 sacks over the last three seasons.

“If you bounce around here and there, it kind of makes you discouraged,” Addison said, via the Charlotte Observer. “And I will be the first to admit that I got a little discouraged in the beginning of my career. I never gave up, because I know the things I could do. The craziest thing about it was, I was playing on teams that had young guys like me that were just drafted. And I kept thinking to myself, ‘You are better than those guys. Only thing you need is the opportunity.'”

Addison has remained a situational player for the Panthers, but may be called on to do more over the life of his new contract. It’s something he said he believes he can do, because “the sky is the limit” for a player who has already exceeded many expectations.