Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 7:22 AM EST

Which free agent wide receivers will be on the Bills’ radar?

The Dolphins are running short on time to keep WR Kenny Stills from hitting the open market.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski appeared to be enjoying himself at the Daytona 500.

Will going young put Jets coach Todd Bowles in a tough spot?

S Matt Elam’s arrest guarantees he’ll rank among the Ravens’ worst draft picks.

Would the Bengals consider a receiver in the first round?

The Browns have a lot of scouting work to do this week.

Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert wants the combine to be a scouting event first and entertainment second.

The promise of J.J. Watt’s return makes the Texans defensive line an imposing unit.

Is a taller wideout in the cards for the Colts?

Toughness was a big theme of Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin’s press conference last week.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey is keeping his eye on the rest of the AFC South.

LB Steve Russ is the only player from Air Force who has been drafted by the Broncos.

The Chiefs inducted WR Carlos Carson into their team Hall of Fame.

Breaking down the Raiders tight ends.

Former Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson was the honorary starter at the Daytona 500.

Former Cowboys running backs would like to see the new one do less hurdling.

A look at what the Giants might do at linebacker this offseason.

A handful of guards that might interest the Eagles in the draft.

Is C Nick Mangold a possibility for the Redskins?

Quarterback and defensive back are both big needs for the Bears.

The Lions should be watching the safeties at the combine.

A call for the Packers to address defensive needs through free agency.

The Vikings want to win more battles inside the 5-yard-line.

A look back at the combine workout that helped Vic Beasley land with the Falcons.

More moves are likely coming on the Panthers defensive line.

The musts, needs and wants of the Saints offseason.

Examining whether C Nick Mangold would be a fit with the Buccaneers.

Nick Folk could factor into the Cardinals’ kicking decisions.

Will the 49ers follow a similar blueprint to the one the Raiders used in recent years?

Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse has been spending time with high school kids this offseason.