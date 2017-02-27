Packers wrap up coaching staff for 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

We’re a little more than a week away from the start of free agency and the combine will take place this week.

The Packers have taken care of a little other business before those two milestones came up on the calendar. The team announced three additions to head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff on Monday and added that those moves leave them with their full staff in place for next season.

Jeff Blasko will be the team’s assistant offensive line coach after spending last year as a coaching administrator. Tim McGarigle left his post as the linebackers coach at the University of Illinois to take a job as defensive quality control coach and David Raih has been named the offensive perimeter coach after spending last year as the assistant offensive line coach.

The Packers parted ways with associate head coach/offense Tom Clements, but otherwise have all their key assistants returning for the 2017 season.