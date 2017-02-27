Panthers put franchise tag on defensive tackle Kawann Short

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2017, 2:04 PM EST

The Panthers continued the sudden trend of #asexpected applications of the franchise tag, putting it on defensive tackle Kawann Short.

They have until July 15 to do a long-term deal with Short, but they’ve been working on that for over a year.

The difference in opinion on his value could make it an interesting negotiation.

Short had 6.0 sacks last season, still good but well off the 11.0 he had in 2015, when it became apparent he was going to get very rich.

Now we just have to see if things proceed amicably, unlike last year when they yanked the tag from cornerback Josh Norman, allowing him to go to Washington.

It also helps keep their line together, after they’ve re-signed defensive ends Mario Addison and Wes Horton to new deals.