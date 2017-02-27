 Skip to content

Panthers put franchise tag on defensive tackle Kawann Short

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 25: Kawann Short #99 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1st half during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Panthers continued the sudden trend of #asexpected applications of the franchise tag, putting it on defensive tackle Kawann Short.

They have until July 15 to do a long-term deal with Short, but they’ve been working on that for over a year.

The difference in opinion on his value could make it an interesting negotiation.

Short had 6.0 sacks last season, still good but well off the 11.0 he had in 2015, when it became apparent he was going to get very rich.

Now we just have to see if things proceed amicably, unlike last year when they yanked the tag from cornerback Josh Norman, allowing him to go to Washington.

It also helps keep their line together, after they’ve re-signed defensive ends Mario Addison and Wes Horton to new deals.

1 Response to “Panthers put franchise tag on defensive tackle Kawann Short”
  1. ak18346 says: Feb 27, 2017 2:28 PM

    OK Mr G get this deal done pay the man a fair wage and lets get some more UFA signed to help get us back to the SB. Berry would be a great addition and even a WR to play the slot like Cruz or any one of the 2 Skins that are out there.
    #KeepPounding

