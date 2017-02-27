Panthers sign Wes Horton to two-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

The Panthers are keeping another defensive end from hitting the open market.

They announced a new contract for Mario Addison on Sunday and Monday brings word of a new deal for Wes Horton as well. The Panthers announced that they have signed Horton to a two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the end of the 2018 season.

Horton was cut by the Panthers in September, but returned to the team in October and wound up making 10 starts in his 11 appearances with the club. He recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and has 8.5 sacks over his 45 games with the team since arriving in Carolina as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

The Panthers have one more defensive end set for unrestricted free agency in Charles Johnson. Defensive tackle Kawann Short is also on track to become a free agent, although the expectation around the Panthers has been that the team will use the franchise tag to ensure a longer stay for Short.