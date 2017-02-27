Patriots find tight ends coach from a familiar source

The Patriots have filled a vacancy on their coaching staff from within.
The team announced it had promoted Nick Caley to tight ends coach. He had been a coaching assistant the last two years, after working a number of college jobs on the defensive side of the ball.
He has the right pedigree, having graduated from and coached at John Carroll (it’s practically the Rutgers of their coaching staff).
That’s the alma mater of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Nick Caserio (‘99) and others on staff. Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco and Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell also graduated from the Division III school in Ohio, along with Bill Polian’s sons Chris and Brian.
He replaces Brian Daboll, who left to become offensive coordinator at Alabama.
One of the reasons that the Patriots have such few coaching defections is that Belichick almost always promotes from within. It’s was already preordained that the offensive coordinator in waiting was the recently departed Brian Daboll. Caley might be his heir. On defense, Brian Flores would be the replacement for Matt Patricia.
