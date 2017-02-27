Patriots find tight ends coach from a familiar source

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2017, 1:57 PM EST

The Patriots have filled a vacancy on their coaching staff from within.

The team announced it had promoted Nick Caley to tight ends coach. He had been a coaching assistant the last two years, after working a number of college jobs on the defensive side of the ball.

He has the right pedigree, having graduated from and coached at John Carroll (it’s practically the Rutgers of their coaching staff).

That’s the alma mater of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Nick Caserio (‘99) and others on staff. Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco and Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell also graduated from the Division III school in Ohio, along with Bill Polian’s sons Chris and Brian.

He replaces Brian Daboll, who left to become offensive coordinator at Alabama.