PFT’s Free Agent Hot 100

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 27, 2017, 1:56 PM EST

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2017 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. Players expected to be released won’t be added until the transaction is official, and the list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell

2. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins

3. Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram

4. Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (reportedly got the franchise tag from the Panthers on Feb. 27)

5. Chiefs safety Eric Berry

6. Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (got the franchise tag from the Cardinals on Feb. 27)

7. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

8. Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye

9. Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower

10. Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell

11. Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler

12. Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery

13. Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson

14. Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson

15. Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams

16. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore

17. Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson

18. Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor

19. Packers guard T.J. Lang

20. Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth

21. Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons

22. Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe

23. Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry

24. Ravens offensive tackle Rick Wagner

25. Cowboys guard Ronald Leary

26. Lions guard Larry Warford

27. Patriots safety Duron Harmon

28. Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan

29. Washington defensive end Chris Baker

30. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett

31. Jaguars cornerback Prince Amukamara

32. Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff

33. Packers safety Micah Hyde

34. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills

35. Patriots outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard

36. Packers offensive lineman J.C. Tretter

37. Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon

38. Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger

39. Cowboys safety Barry Church

40. Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung

41. Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne

42. Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick

43. Cardinals linebacker Kevin Minter

44. Texans outside linebacker John Simon

45. Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan

46. Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley

47. Bills linebacker Zach Brown

48. Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins

49. Washington wide receiver Pierre Garcon

50. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (restricted)

51. Jets offensive tackle Ryan Clady

52. Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware

53. Jaguars safety Jonathan Cyprien

54. Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer

55. Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander

56. Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn

57. Raiders running back Latavius Murray

58. Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson

59. 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges

60. Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch

61. Jaguars offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum

62. Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (restricted)

63. Packers running back Eddie Lacy

64. Rams safety T.J. McDonald

65. Colts tight end Jack Doyle

66. Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisnieswki

67. Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison

68. Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk

69. Steelers outside linebacker Jarvis Jones

70. Packers tight end Jared Cook

71. Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald

72. Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (restricted)

73. Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt

74. Ex-Buccaneers cornerback Alterraun Verner

75. Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley (restricted)

76. Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford

77. Titans tight end Anthony Fasano

78. Washington center John Sullivan

79. Colts outside linebacker Erik Walden

80. Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson

81. Dolphins tight end Dion Sims

82. Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers

83. Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox

84. Texans tight end Ryan Griffin

85. Seahawks linebacker Michael Morgan

86. Ex-Jets center Nick Mangold

87. Vikings offensive tackle Andre Smith

88. Browns offensive lineman Austin Pasztor

89. Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy

90. Raiders outside linebacker Perry Riley

91. Ex-Jaguars defensive tackle Jared Odrick

92. Chargers safety Jahleel Addae

93. Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr

94. Buccaneers center Joe Hawley

95. Packers outside linebacker Datone Jones

96. Seahawks tight end Luke Willson

97. Packers outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (restricted)

98. Ravens running back Terrance West (restricted)

99. Colts safety Mike Adams

100. Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken