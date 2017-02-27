PFT’s Free Agent Hot 100

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2017 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. Players expected to be released won’t be added until the transaction is official, and the list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.
1. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell
2. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins
3. Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram
4. Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (reportedly got the franchise tag from the Panthers on Feb. 27)
5. Chiefs safety Eric Berry
6. Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (got the franchise tag from the Cardinals on Feb. 27)
7. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul
8. Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye
9. Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower
10. Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell
11. Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler
12. Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery
13. Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson
14. Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson
15. Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams
16. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore
17. Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson
18. Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor
19. Packers guard T.J. Lang
20. Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth
21. Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons
22. Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe
23. Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry
24. Ravens offensive tackle Rick Wagner
25. Cowboys guard Ronald Leary
26. Lions guard Larry Warford
27. Patriots safety Duron Harmon
28. Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan
29. Washington defensive end Chris Baker
30. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett
31. Jaguars cornerback Prince Amukamara
32. Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff
33. Packers safety Micah Hyde
34. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills
35. Patriots outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard
36. Packers offensive lineman J.C. Tretter
37. Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon
38. Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger
39. Cowboys safety Barry Church
40. Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung
41. Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne
42. Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick
43. Cardinals linebacker Kevin Minter
44. Texans outside linebacker John Simon
45. Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan
46. Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley
47. Bills linebacker Zach Brown
48. Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins
49. Washington wide receiver Pierre Garcon
50. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (restricted)
51. Jets offensive tackle Ryan Clady
52. Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware
53. Jaguars safety Jonathan Cyprien
54. Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer
55. Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander
56. Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn
57. Raiders running back Latavius Murray
58. Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson
59. 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges
60. Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch
61. Jaguars offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum
62. Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (restricted)
63. Packers running back Eddie Lacy
64. Rams safety T.J. McDonald
65. Colts tight end Jack Doyle
66. Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisnieswki
67. Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison
68. Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk
69. Steelers outside linebacker Jarvis Jones
70. Packers tight end Jared Cook
71. Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald
72. Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (restricted)
73. Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt
74. Ex-Buccaneers cornerback Alterraun Verner
75. Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley (restricted)
76. Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford
77. Titans tight end Anthony Fasano
78. Washington center John Sullivan
79. Colts outside linebacker Erik Walden
80. Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson
81. Dolphins tight end Dion Sims
82. Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers
83. Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox
84. Texans tight end Ryan Griffin
85. Seahawks linebacker Michael Morgan
86. Ex-Jets center Nick Mangold
87. Vikings offensive tackle Andre Smith
88. Browns offensive lineman Austin Pasztor
89. Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy
90. Raiders outside linebacker Perry Riley
91. Ex-Jaguars defensive tackle Jared Odrick
92. Chargers safety Jahleel Addae
93. Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr
94. Buccaneers center Joe Hawley
95. Packers outside linebacker Datone Jones
96. Seahawks tight end Luke Willson
97. Packers outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (restricted)
98. Ravens running back Terrance West (restricted)
99. Colts safety Mike Adams
100. Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken
Ahhh, the annual list of players who won’t end up in Green Bay.
You know its bad when Pryor ends up as 18th
Way too high
Where is Malcolm Butler, I see other restricted free agents?
No Malcolm Butler? I know he’s restricted but 2016 2nd team all pro and 2015 pro bowler
ummm how is Malcolm Butler not on this list? Isn’t he a restricted free agent? Second team all-pro, but not on the list, let alone top 20 talent
How long until you add Malcolm Butler to this list?
I thought for sure that JPP would end up at 9…
Actually a pretty deep class this year
Please, Scot, re-sign Captain Kirk for whatever market value, Peter Waiter for his last big payday, and Body By Bake (heart of the D). Those guys will bleed to the last drop.
Let DJax get overpaid elsewhere.
Hail
In a few days, and as a Viking fan, I’ll gladly take the money in cap space over the player, when Adrian Peterson is added to this list.
What about Keenan Robinson LB Giants? Isn’t he a free agent?