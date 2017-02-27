Report: Bears not expected to tag Alshon Jeffery again

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2017, 6:43 AM EST

There’s no doubt Alshon Jeffery has talent, and hasn’t had the best supporting cast around him lately. But it doesn’t appear the Bears are willing to invest more than $17 million for a year to make sure he stays.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are not expected to use the franchise tag again on the wide receiver.

This one is practically #asexpected, mostly because Jeffery hasn’t been very good the last two years. He’s missed 11 games with a combination of injuries and a PED suspension, and he’s barely topped 800 yards in each of them.

After totaling 2,554 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns the two years before, he seemed poised to break the bank. But it appears he’ll get a chance at the market now.

There should still be plenty of interest in the 27-year-old Jeffery, but it appears the Bears aren’t willing to pay a premium price for one more season of him.