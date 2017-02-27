 Skip to content

Report: Colts defensive tackle David Parry arrested

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 27, 2017, 10:59 PM EST
ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 29: David Parry #54 of the Indianapolis Colts blocks against the St. Louis Rams in the second quarter during a preseason game at the Edward Jones Dome on August 29, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle David Parry was arrested early Saturday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz. on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, via a report from Holly V. Hays of the Indianapolis Star.

Parry, a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2015, allegedly hit a man on the head before stealing his street-legal golf cart. Police found Parry on the sidewalk, apparently intoxicated, after he crashed the cart into a gate. The alleged victim was using his cart as a taxi to take people home from a bar when Parry allegedly hit him and stole the vehicle. He was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Parry has started every game for the Colts over the last two seasons. He’s amassed 78 tackles and four sacks over that span.

