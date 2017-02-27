Report: Dwight Freeney wants to play in 2017

Before Super Bowl LI, defensive end Dwight Freeney said that he would take some time after the Falcons played the Patriots before deciding if he wanted to play another NFL season.
Freeney said he wanted “to take all that emotion out and make that decision when it comes” rather than doing something fueled by the result of the game. It’s been a few weeks since that game ended with the Patriots storming back for the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and it seems that’s been enough time for Freeney to make up his mind.
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that Freeney has decided that he wants to play a 16th season. His contract with the Falcons came to an end after the Super Bowl, so Freeney is set to become a free agent on March 9.
Freeney had three sacks in 15 games for the Falcons in the regular season and had another one in the Super Bowl.
Why not? Had a good Super Bowl; the last game of the season. Showed he still has plenty in the tank.
He’d probably like to sign in the AFCE. That way he could face Nate Solder 6x.
I’m not one of the Pats fans that makes a habit of predicting every aging FA veteran is headed for New England but with Sheard on his way out and no word yet on Long I would be surprised if Freeney doesn’t at least have a conversation with Belichick.