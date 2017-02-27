Report: Jets expected to try to trade Sheldon Richardson

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

The Jets have spent plenty of draft and actual currency on defensive linemen lately, and they may be ready to divest.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets may be looking to trade Sheldon Richardson to clear up some of the financial and positional logjam.

With Muhammad Wilkerson early in his big deal, and Richardson working the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, and 2015 first-rounder Leonard Williams still cost-effective, the Jets have nearly 20 percent of their salary cap tied up in three linemen in a 3-4 front.

Richardson has also created some off-field distractions during his time with the Jets, which might make it easier for them to make a move.

So clearing out Richardson’s 8.1 million might be the solution, since it’s unlikely they’d commit to him long-term after this season, and would risk losing him for just a 2019 compensatory pick. While they’d certainly like a first-rounder (and some ice cream, I guess), they might take less before his salary is guaranteed on March 9.

He gets it too, admitting during last season he’s the “odd man out,” as it pertains to the future.

With Wilkerson and Williams and a cast of serviceable guys in the middle, it might make the most sense to move him now.