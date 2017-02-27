Report: Jets expected to try to trade Sheldon Richardson

The Jets have spent plenty of draft and actual currency on defensive linemen lately, and they may be ready to divest.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets may be looking to trade Sheldon Richardson to clear up some of the financial and positional logjam.
With Muhammad Wilkerson early in his big deal, and Richardson working the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, and 2015 first-rounder Leonard Williams still cost-effective, the Jets have nearly 20 percent of their salary cap tied up in three linemen in a 3-4 front.
Richardson has also created some off-field distractions during his time with the Jets, which might make it easier for them to make a move.
So clearing out Richardson’s 8.1 million might be the solution, since it’s unlikely they’d commit to him long-term after this season, and would risk losing him for just a 2019 compensatory pick. While they’d certainly like a first-rounder (and some ice cream, I guess), they might take less before his salary is guaranteed on March 9.
He gets it too, admitting during last season he’s the “odd man out,” as it pertains to the future.
With Wilkerson and Williams and a cast of serviceable guys in the middle, it might make the most sense to move him now.
I would trade for Sheldon Richards in a heart beat for my Chiefs.
I forsee a 3rd rounder. That’s what they would get as a compensation pick.
cutler & 4th round for Richardson.
Romo for Richardson
I wouldn’t offer anything close to a first-rounder for him at this point. The Jets need the cap space badly enough, even after the other releases, that they can’t afford to toe a hard line about a return for Richardson. Plus, I think they would just as soon re-brand the locker room and get rid of as many malcontents as possible, and Richardson apparently was one.
Saints should see if they’ll take next years first rounder for him. I’d be going all in this year. Use this years first on a pass rusher and the cap spaxe for linebacker and corner depth. Then they might have a competent defense to field this year.
I seriously doubt any team would give up a first round pick for him unless they are picking very late in the first. I still don’t see it happening. Any team that is going to trade for him probably wants to have him sign another contract first. He probably doesn’t want to do that. My guess is they’ll either have to give him away for a 3rd day pick or releasehim. Since they would get a 3rd round pick if someone else picks him up, that may be the best deal they can get.
.
It would be hard to justify parting with a high draft choice and absorbing the 8.1 million dollar salary.
.
Browns have plenty of spare picks to trade and more than enough cap space to re-sign hin
They’re trying to free up cap space, so trading his $8.1 mil for an even bigger contract won’t work. They will only take draft chices in a trade, so knock it off with the Romo, Cutler or any player currently on anyone’s roster.
No team in the league overvalues its roster like the Jets.
Denver almost traded for this guy at the deadline last year. I can the Broncos revisiting this. Huge need.
I would just take the ice cream
A.J. McCarron for Richardson and a conditional 3rd.
Play next to Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap. 🙂
You would have thought a high priced D line like that would have delivered better results.
He has no trade value as long as that phony $8 million base is still out there. Why give up any value for a guy with 1.5 sacks making $8 million? Let the Jets cut him and then sign him to a reasonable deal. There is no way this guy is worth $8 million plus a draft pick.
Key word ‘Try’
omegalh says:
Feb 27, 2017 12:19 PM
I forsee a 3rd rounder. That’s what they would get as a compensation pick.
______________
If that’s all they’d get, why not use him up for one more year and then get the same return? 2nd or more value would seem to be a requirement if a team is going to get him for this season.
all the water in the world cant put out the 2 Dumpster fires of that of the Knicks and Jets
kcflake says:
Feb 27, 2017 12:16 PM
I would trade for Sheldon Richards in a heart beat for my Chiefs.
****************************************
I guess you forgot, you Chiefs have no cap room, thanks to that massive contract given to Alice noodle arm Smith.
slippery59 says:
Feb 27, 2017 12:34 PM
They’re trying to free up cap space, so trading his $8.1 mil for an even bigger contract won’t work. They will only take draft chices in a trade, so knock it off with the Romo, Cutler or any player currently on anyone’s roster.
———————–
1) They have over $18M in cap space available right now. 2) They don’t want to pay $8.1M for a backup.
3) They need a QB if they have any hopes.
4) Teams should pay more for starting QBs than backup DT/DE
How the jets can have a “odd man out” on that horrible roster is beyond me. I guess the same can be said for Geno, Petty or Hackensburg, lol
Stiller43 says:
Feb 27, 2017 12:44 PM
omegalh says:
Feb 27, 2017 12:19 PM
I forsee a 3rd rounder. That’s what they would get as a compensation pick.
______________
If that’s all they’d get, why not use him up for one more year and then get the same return? 2nd or more value would seem to be a requirement if a team is going to get him for this season.
I agree but he’s set to make $8.1M and probably isn’t worth that. His production definitely isn’t worth that. On the flipside though, since this is essentially a contract year, he should be well motivated so maybe holding on to him this year and letting him go next year is their best option.
Jets are on the hook and I cannot see a team bailing them out, contract is to short and salary too high to garner any value.