Report: Mutual interest between Cowboys, Josh McCown

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown said last week that he’s had “good conversations” with several teams since being released by the Browns earlier this month and it appears one of those teams is the Cowboys.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that there is “mutual interest” between McCown and Dallas about striking a deal for the 2017 season. McCown would be the backup to Dak Prescott under that scenario, but Werder adds any deal would have to wait for the Cowboys to sort things out with the guy who closed out last season as Prescott’s backup.

That’s Tony Romo, of course, and owner Jerry Jones said over the weekend that there’s no decision at this point about what will happen with the longtime Cowboy. Romo could be traded or released with Werder reporting earlier this month that Romo expecting the latter outcome.

McCown is able to sign with a team ahead of the start of free agency, but said last week that he is “gonna take my time” before settling on a home for next season.