Rob Gronkowski wants Martellus Bennett to break the bank

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2017, 5:32 AM EST
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t want his fellow Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett to take a team-friendly deal to stay in New England this offseason.

Instead, Gronkowski is urging Bennett to try to strike it rich in free agency.

“I’m hoping that he breaks the bank,” Gronkowski told ESPN. “Whenever you see a tight end break the bank, it’s good for the industry; it’s good for the position. You want to see the position grow.”

Bennett doesn’t like it when people tell him he should take less money to stay in New England, but he may like hearing Gronkowski’s thoughts. Even if Bennett will have to leave New England to break the bank.

