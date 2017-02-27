 Skip to content

The annual Hot 100 Free Agents list has been posted

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 27, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tosses the ball forward after gaining a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Getty Images

Before the spending begins, let the arguing begin.

The annual PFT Hot 100 Free Agents list has been posted. We know most of the top players — starting with No. 1 Le’Veon Bell — won’t be allowed to come near the open market, but we still ranked them among players at all positions who stand to get paid, handsomely, sometime in the next couple of weeks.

The list includes all sorts of players, young and old, who figure to make a bunch of money if they actually hit the open market next week. Because a lot can and will change between now and then and then certainly throughout March when the market actually opens, we’ll update the list as teams pass on contract options and roster bonuses and release other players to make way for their new and expensive acquisitions.

The status of each player will be noted as he receives a tag, signs an offer sheet or signs a contract, and the ranking order can change as more players become free when the movement begins. It wouldn’t be a terrible idea to bookmark the list for reference or even for argument’s sake.

6 Responses to “The annual Hot 100 Free Agents list has been posted”
  1. drfeelyouup says: Feb 27, 2017 2:03 PM

    Desean and Alshon higher than Terrelle Pryor? Child please.

  2. johnnyblood24 says: Feb 27, 2017 2:05 PM

    Ahhh, the annual list of players who won’t end up in Green Bay.

  3. jdbaker01 says: Feb 27, 2017 2:14 PM

    The list has just been amended and ‘Moonlight’ is now #1 on the list.

  4. tomterrific121212 says: Feb 27, 2017 2:17 PM

    did you forget someone……super bowl hero……..2 time champion…..second team all pro…..Malcolm Butler……..funny that you could forget him!

  5. tomterrific121212 says: Feb 27, 2017 2:19 PM

    Not sure where you would put him as he’s restricted, but he’s gotta be higher up on the list than Kiko Alonso at #50 for restricted.

  6. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 27, 2017 2:25 PM

    My Patriots don’t worry about such free agent silliness, we’re built NOT bought!

