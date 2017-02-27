Tim Tebow shows up for Mets training camp

The Tim Tebow One-Man Fantasy Camp continues.
Via HardBallTalk.com, the former NFL quarterback and would-be baseball player has arrived at New York Mets training camp. He received a non-roster invitation, and he’ll be around long enough to move merchandise and otherwise demonstrate that he’ll only play in the Majors if they expand the National League and American League dramatically.
The development comes nearly five years after the New York Jets traded for Tebow, after the Peyton Manning acquisition made Tebow expendable in Denver. He barely played in 2012 for the Jets, and he never made it to another team’s regular-season roster after that.
And while we’ve got no issue with a guy pursuing a dream, Tebow’s baseball ability and age demonstrate that it’s not a realistic dream. But if he can make a little money and the Mets can too, what’s the harm in it?
So meet the Mets. Meet the Mets. Step right up, and greet the Mets. Bring your kiddies. Bring your wife. Guaranteed to have the time of your life. Because the Mets are really sockin’ the ball, and running smack dab into a wall. Or something.
“I hope he can hit the curve ball”
-Russel Wilson
So, you’re saying that Tebow has become a side show. In 1951, the St Louis Browns brought Eddie Gaedel, a 3 foot 7″ midget up to bat as a gimmick. If the Mets called up Tebow that would be the same. They’d only call him to get the interest of the fanboys and the religious fundamentalists.
Tim Tebow is living the American dream. He was a college football star. Took a losing NFL team and turned them around, winning a playoff game. Became a TV star. Now he’s trying pro baseball. Don’t be a bit surprised to see a 2020 run for president. This kid doesn’t take no for an answer. I’d vote for him.
tonebones says:
Feb 27, 2017 2:28 PM
Considering he’s only 29 now, I will go ahead and rule out that 2020 run.