Adrian Peterson: “Door is still open” to return to Minnesota

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at TCFBank Stadium on January 10, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings clearly weren’t ready to pay Adrian Peterson $18 million next year.

But he’s not ruling out the possibility that they might pay him something.

Peterson sent a statement to Josina Anderson of ESPN suggesting he’s still open to the possibility of a return to Minnesota.

“It’s been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings,” the statement read. “They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with [General Manager] Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason.

“In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

The 31-year-old running back had already expressed interest in the Texans, Giants and Raiders, and that was before the Vikings pulled the plug on paying him $18 million.

Now, he has a chance to gauge his market, and take whatever he hears back to the Vikings, who might decide he’s worth keeping around at a reduced rate.

8 Responses to “Adrian Peterson: “Door is still open” to return to Minnesota”
  1. atthemurph says: Feb 28, 2017 12:42 PM

    I wonder how much money he has saved for Camel rides?

  2. sdcarpetbagger says: Feb 28, 2017 12:43 PM

    If he goes to the Raiders, the offense will be incredible

  3. jjackwagon says: Feb 28, 2017 12:43 PM

    I can’t see Reggie making this mistake.

  4. In Teddy We Trust says: Feb 28, 2017 12:48 PM

    The door is still open. Don’t let it hit you on the way out.

  5. kane337 says: Feb 28, 2017 12:48 PM

    Adrian going to get paid… a lot less.

  6. jimnsota says: Feb 28, 2017 12:49 PM

    The guy isn’t even a top 10 RB in today’s NFL. Cant play all three downs, has injury and fumbling issues. Any team that pays him over 5 mil a year is wasting money.

  7. unnamedsources says: Feb 28, 2017 1:06 PM

    Please please stay away from the Raiders

  8. h0metownzero says: Feb 28, 2017 1:21 PM

    All that hype, and just one lousy playoff win.

    No wonder the Pioneer Press calls MN “Loserville”.

