Adrian Peterson: “Door is still open” to return to Minnesota

The Vikings clearly weren’t ready to pay Adrian Peterson $18 million next year.
But he’s not ruling out the possibility that they might pay him something.
Peterson sent a statement to Josina Anderson of ESPN suggesting he’s still open to the possibility of a return to Minnesota.
“It’s been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings,” the statement read. “They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with [General Manager] Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason.
“In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”
The 31-year-old running back had already expressed interest in the Texans, Giants and Raiders, and that was before the Vikings pulled the plug on paying him $18 million.
Now, he has a chance to gauge his market, and take whatever he hears back to the Vikings, who might decide he’s worth keeping around at a reduced rate.
