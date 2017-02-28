 Skip to content

Antonio Brown: “A lot of pressure” to win a Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 12:49 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the Steelers on Monday that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver and the team also used the franchise tag to keep running back Le’Veon Bell from hitting the open market as a free agent.

Assuming quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement musings remain just that, those two moves ensure the Steelers will have their key offensive pieces back for at least one more season. Brown knows that their return comes with big expectations in Pittsburgh and said during a Tuesday press conference that the team has to “find a way” to win the NFL’s ultimate prize.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure that comes in that regard. That’s the way we want it,” Brown said, via PennLive.com. “We want it that way. That’s always been the Steelers way so I’m excited to get the journey started this year. Every year we got to prepare like it’s our last year.”

Getting to the Super Bowl will likely require getting past the Patriots, something the Steelers have done just once in their last seven meetings. Having their biggest offensive pieces on hand will be a must for that to happen, but the rest of the offseason should provide a fuller picture of how good a chance Pittsburgh will have at a seventh Super Bowl title.

4 Responses to “Antonio Brown: “A lot of pressure” to win a Super Bowl”
  1. citizenstrange says: Feb 28, 2017 12:55 PM

    The Steelers offense has not been able to score more than 18 points in 5 out of their last 6 playoff games. That is NOT the path to a Super Bowl. At all.

  2. TheTruth says: Feb 28, 2017 12:55 PM

    This guy does not have the mental capacity it takes to win a Superbowl. Besides the next two go to the Patriots for 3 in a row.

  3. firecracker87 says: Feb 28, 2017 1:04 PM

    Tomlin is not good enough of a chess player to win a Super Bowl. *Especially* if they have to get past the Patriots.

  4. nhpats says: Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM

    The Steelers only chance to even make it to a SB is if some other team knocks off the Pats. Tomlin has shown that he is absolutely zero match for BB….and that won’t be changing any time soon…

