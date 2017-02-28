Antonio Brown: “A lot of pressure” to win a Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the Steelers on Monday that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver and the team also used the franchise tag to keep running back Le’Veon Bell from hitting the open market as a free agent.

Assuming quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement musings remain just that, those two moves ensure the Steelers will have their key offensive pieces back for at least one more season. Brown knows that their return comes with big expectations in Pittsburgh and said during a Tuesday press conference that the team has to “find a way” to win the NFL’s ultimate prize.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure that comes in that regard. That’s the way we want it,” Brown said, via PennLive.com. “We want it that way. That’s always been the Steelers way so I’m excited to get the journey started this year. Every year we got to prepare like it’s our last year.”

Getting to the Super Bowl will likely require getting past the Patriots, something the Steelers have done just once in their last seven meetings. Having their biggest offensive pieces on hand will be a must for that to happen, but the rest of the offseason should provide a fuller picture of how good a chance Pittsburgh will have at a seventh Super Bowl title.