Bill Polian: Terrell Owens, Randy Moss don’t belong in the Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame G.M. Bill Polian doesn’t want either Terrell Owens or Randy Moss to join him in Canton.
Asked by Talk of Fame Network whether he’d pick Owens or Moss when both are on the Hall of Fame ballot next year, Polian said he’d leave them both off.
“I take neither,” Polian said. “First of all, here’s my position: [I want players who] contribute both individually and to the team. T.O.’s situation, T.O.’s temperament, his ability to contribute to the team was well known up front. He was going to be a problem. We did not want to deal with problem children. Others may. We didn’t. That’s number one. Number two, every year in Indianapolis we said the following: ‘The price of admission is 100 percent effort all the time in everything we do.’ Well, how can we take Randy Moss when we make that statement? It’s that simple.”
Polian believes both Moss and Owens will end up with busts in Canton, even though Polian doesn’t think they belong.
“I think they will, unfortunately in my view,” said Polian, “because whether you like it or not. these ‘electoral campaigns’ have a way of swinging people. In my view, and I said this publicly last year, I think the Hall of Fames are for people who make their teams better, not who detract from them. Now, T.O. was a bigger detractor over his career than Moss, but you certainly wouldn’t call [Moss’ attitude] any harbinger or example of what you want in a football player other than when he decided to play. ‘I play when I play.’ I don’t buy it.”
Polian’s opinion of Owens is obviously shared by plenty of people on the Hall of Fame selection committee, which is why Owens has been voted down the last two years. We’ll find out next year whether Owens can overcome the opposition and get into Canton — and whether Moss, eligible for the first time, can get in as well.
Sorry, but outside of a lightning in the bottle run with the Bills, Polian doesn’t exactly belong either.
Peyton Manning falling in your lap at No. 1, doesn’t make you a genius.
Officially Senile…It’s between the chalk that matters
Wholeheartedly agree. It’s not the Hall of Stats. If you go on stats alone, then by definition your incentivizing selfish play.
Moss will get in easily and he should.
What are Polian’s feelings on Marvin Harrison? Just out of curiosity or Bruce Smith for that matter. Two hall of famers with off field issues. All wide receivers have a different mentality when it comes to football. It’s a double edged sword. Part of what makes them so great is having ap selfish mentality. Everyone knows that Owens and Moss are hall of fame recievers. You are welcome to think twice when it comes to character concerns but part of what made someone like TO great was his drive and passion.
Poor guy is going senile.
100% effort!!!! Is that what the Colts gave during your Suck4Luck campaign?
Completely agree with Bill, we need more character guys in Canton, more Marvin Harrison types.
in other news, he also told Terrel Owens and Randy moss to get off his lawn. Punk kids!
Owens and Moss were the two most dominant WR of their time. They both belong in the Hall and they both will be in the Hall.
Until the HOF gets it act together and makes its qualifications more transparent, both of these guys belong. Regardless of side issues, their on field production was HOF worthy and yes Bill, they did make their teams better.
Yeah Randy Moss really detracted from the Patriots in 2007.
He knew enough to take Manning over Leaf.
Never believe one word that comes out of that senile old fools mouth!
Randy Moss isn’t the best of all-time but he dominated the NFL from the moment he stepped on the field. His flashes of brilliance were the brightest ever produced from the WR position. He didn’t sustain as long as Rice but he didn’t have Montana/Young or Walsh. He had 2 seasons with Brady.
Polian overlooks the hardships some less privileged individuals have placed before them. Moss didn’t have an easy upbringing.
I have a lot of respect for Bill, but he’s been losing his mind over the past few years.
The Colts fled Baltimore in the dead of night in a driving snowstorm and had their trucks all take different routes in order to evade law enforcement and the MD legislature. The drivers were not even told their actual destinations until they had crossed state lines. Permitting this franchise or anyone affiliated with it to pass judgment on others is idiotic.
T.O. was a great receiver. There are lots of ’em. It took Art Monk ages to get in.
Moss was a transcendent talent, maybe the second best receiver in league history. He gets in. First time.
lmao 2 guns harrison makes it in and he wasn’t even that good Manning made him…Look at T.O. and Moss they made every QB they played for….annnnd never shot anyone….just saying
And this is exactly why these older HOF voters shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
The Hall of Fame is for players who made the game look easy, or revolutionized the game with their skills.
Both T.O. and Randy Moss revolutionized the game. Moss, in my opinion, is the second best receiver of all time. The guy could straight up play and he made it look easy.
Did they have personality issues? Sure. But if we only elected HOFers based on personality then Trent Dilfer would have a bust in Canton.
The issue I have with is that it is only pointing at T.O. and Randy Moss and if you really believe that cool but point out the people who are already in the Hall of Fame that fall short of your standards
What a joke.
Isn’t OJ Simpson in the hall of fame?
I would agree if they were consistent, but they’re not.
It would be great to have a HOF with no turds and lazy malcontents, can’t see it happening though.
Wow, HOF on (should-be) HOF crime…
Hey Bill, these aren’t fringe HOF guys. They are #2 & #3 players at their position. They were better at their position in the pantheon of the NFL than Polian was at his… and they actually played the game. This to me is worse than a kicker saying they don’t belong.
Just shut up Polian and appreciate you were included.
‘The price of admission is 100 percent effort all the time in everything we do.’
Are you serious? You were the lead dog in the suck for Luck campaign of 2011. On the list of Polian, Moss, and Owens, there is indeed a name that has no place in the hall of fame, but it belongs one of the most overrated executives in the history of the league.
2 of the 3 top scoring teams in NFL History featured Randy Moss.
How is that NOT making your team better?
Both guys were undoubtedly the most dominant WRs in the League for many many years. Unfortunately, the NFL is full of unbearable, “shut-your-mouth-and-do-your-job” blowhards that do nothing but spew garbage and pleasure each other over their own garbage ideologies. Anyone that doesn’t fit the mold is written off.
Randy Moss and TO are generational talents that belong in the Hall on the first ballot.
Reggie Wayne didn’t want to play for the Patriots because he would have to work too hard and it wouldn’t be fun yet Moss broke the single season TD record with the Patriots. I guess that means the Colts really worked hard and Moss didn’t?
Marvin Harrison was connected to guns and murder investigations. Polain is a fool and maybe they should’ve have voted him into the Hall of Fame. Not the hall of very good.
The Bills of the ’90s didn’t win any titles and Peyton Manning’s Colts only broke thru once when scrub RB Rhodes was the underground MVP vs a weak Bears team with Rex Grossman. That is a lot of talent and very little to show for it. A single title over 3 decades is a small ball in tall grass.
What an idiot
Let’s pretend we don’t know who said “I play when I want play. ” Who would want that on their team, I bet not one person. And then that issue snowballs into having your teammates backs and being a good teammate, and so on and so forth. Just sayin
SKOL
and OJ deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.
If Moss isn’t a Hall of Fame WR, then only Rice is a HOF. (notice the period).
It WAS a kunga car
That cinches it. They both belong. Polian has a long reputation for pettiness, personal vendettas, underhanded politics, and rules manipulation.
And what level of arrogance or accomplishment makes him the gatekeeper? He built chokers in Buffalo and Indianapolis. And was Manning ever “team first” in nickel grabbing for every last cent of cap space at the expense of building a championship team, not to mention plenty of character issues off field?
I love seeing Polian in anguish every time he’s confronted with Belichick’s greatness after he spent a career trying to prevent it. Is that a bitter mug or what!
pau49ers says:
Feb 28, 2017 11:32 AM
I have a lot of respect for Bill, but he’s been losing his mind over the past few years.
———-
The truth about Bill Polian is that the Patriots winning has driven him mad.
If Moss was a Colt he would be talking him up like he was the best ever, like he did with Harrison (even though Harrison had worse off-field problems than TO or Moss).
Bill is definitely entitled to his opinion. I kind of agree with him. But what about pulling the busts of guys who have disrespected the honor after their selection – such as Warren Sapp and OJ ( and perhaps others)? That should happen. But I dont think the posters should be telling Polian to shut up because they dont like his opinion. Both guys have the stats to get into the hall. There are others who have been bypassed and may not have the stats because the game was different but whose contributions to their team and to the game warrants a close second look even though the rules may not permit it.
Moss is first friggin ballot.
Remember when Polian whined and cried to change the rules because he and Manning could not beat the Patriots and their physical style of DB play?