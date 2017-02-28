Browns extend Britton Colquitt

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

The Browns are prioritizing consistency on special teams.

Cleveland punter Britton Colquitt has agreed to a new four-year contract, according to multiple reports. Colquitt had been slated to become a free agent next week.

The Browns had previously re-signed long snapper Charley Hughlett, so they’re getting some consistency in their punting game.

Next year, the Browns hope they won’t have to use Colquitt quite as often. But he’ll be there when needed.