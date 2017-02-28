 Skip to content

Browns extend Britton Colquitt

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Britton Colquitt #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants (not pictured) punt return for a touchdown is negated by a penalty during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns are prioritizing consistency on special teams.

Cleveland punter Britton Colquitt has agreed to a new four-year contract, according to multiple reports. Colquitt had been slated to become a free agent next week.

The Browns had previously re-signed long snapper Charley Hughlett, so they’re getting some consistency in their punting game.

Next year, the Browns hope they won’t have to use Colquitt quite as often. But he’ll be there when needed.

  1. dawgturd says: Feb 28, 2017 4:12 PM

    They already signed more of there own free agents this year before free agency started then all of free agency last year…..Progress?

