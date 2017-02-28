 Skip to content

Browns use second-round tender on Isaiah Crowell

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 10:50 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Isaiah Crowell #34 of the Cleveland Browns rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half during the game at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Teams with impending restricted free agents have a couple of decisions to make in the near future.

They have to decide whether to tender those players a contract for the current season and, if they do, they have to decide what level of tender to use. The Browns have made those calls on running back Isaiah Crowell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have extended a second-round tender to Crowell. That means he’s in line to make $2.81 million and that a team interested in signing him away would have to give up a second-round pick for the right to do so.

Crowell led the Browns with a career-high 952 rushing yards last season. Rapoport adds that the two sides plan to continue talking about a longer deal that would set Crowell up for an extended stay in Cleveland.

2 Responses to “Browns use second-round tender on Isaiah Crowell”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 28, 2017 10:59 AM

    That seems kind of high. OK, a lot high.

  2. dlw492 says: Feb 28, 2017 11:11 AM

    Tampa Bay
    But they may just use that pick on a younger back even though he is still young

