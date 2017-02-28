Browns use second-round tender on Isaiah Crowell

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

Teams with impending restricted free agents have a couple of decisions to make in the near future.

They have to decide whether to tender those players a contract for the current season and, if they do, they have to decide what level of tender to use. The Browns have made those calls on running back Isaiah Crowell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have extended a second-round tender to Crowell. That means he’s in line to make $2.81 million and that a team interested in signing him away would have to give up a second-round pick for the right to do so.

Crowell led the Browns with a career-high 952 rushing yards last season. Rapoport adds that the two sides plan to continue talking about a longer deal that would set Crowell up for an extended stay in Cleveland.